Dramatic Moment Kidnapped Baby Is Rescued From Ravine Caught on Bodycam

Dramatic video footage taken by a bodycam and shared by Texas police on Facebook shows officers rescuing a kidnapped baby from a ravine.

Fort Worth police were alerted to reports of a kidnapping in the Diamond Hill area of the city at about 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

The caller told police a man had jumped into her car and driven off with her 6-year-old still inside.

A split image of police saving a baby. Police were able to rescue the baby from next to a ravine following a carjacking. Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said on Facebook on Wednesday: "Numerous additional officers responded to search for the vehicle, including narcotics, gang, and directed response units.

"Just over an hour after the initial call, officers located the stolen car on Deen St. and took the suspect into custody; however, the baby was missing from the car.

"Officers gathered information from the suspect and began checking the area. Approximately five minutes later, officers located the baby and car seat lying in a ravine nearby. The child appeared uninjured and was reunited with a parent."

Video from the rescue showed officers running toward the end of a street where some trash and furniture had been left close to a ravine. One officer then picked the baby up and reassured it while confirming to colleagues that it had been found.

Police said the suspect was later charged with kidnapping, abandoning or endangering a child, and auto theft.

The officer who picked up the baby could be heard saying "It's OK, it's OK," while the baby cried as it was being taken to the police car.

According to The Crowder Law Firm, the number of carjackings across Texas has risen, and in some parts of the state has increased by as much as 10 to 20 percent over a year.

The FBI stated that in 2021, 93,718 people were reported as missing people to the National Crime Information Center.

It also said that children under 18 accounted for 30,400 (32 percent) of all missing-person reports.

Newsweek has contacted the Fort Worth Police Department for comment via email.

Police have shared footage online before in which they have rescued people from dangerous or difficult situations.

Earlier this year, Florida police shared bodycam footage of the moment a man was rescued from a car that was submerged in a canal.

Officers found the location on Google Maps and located the vehicle in a canal near Indiantown, a village 36 miles northwest of Palm Beach.

Police did not identify the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and expected to recover.