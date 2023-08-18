Doctor Reveals the Unusual Ways Drinking in the Sun Affects Your Body

Hot weather has us reaching for an ice-cold beer or a glass of rosé faster than one can say, "anyone for a top-up?" While hot summer days scream out for cooling libations, you could be doing yourself a whole world of harm—from an increased risk of heart attacks to colon cancer to premature aging.

That's not to say you can't enjoy some brews in the sunshine. Newsweek spoke to Dr. Robert S. Miller, M.D., about the hidden risks, and how to avoid them.

Drinking in the Sun

One of the most common beliefs about drinking alcohol in the sun is that you get drunker. While drinking to excess will almost always result in being drunk, there may be other factors at play as well.

"People may assume that alcohol has an increased effect in the sun but the alcohol itself is not affected by the sun, it's just that they are not taking in enough non-alcoholic fluids (like water) and are experiencing symptoms of dehydration," Miller told Newsweek.

Being dehydrated, while also losing minerals and fluids through sweating "can result in a higher blood alcohol concentration, worsening alcohol's effects," he said.

Stock image of a cocktail on a beach. While enjoying drinks in the sun is a favorite summer pass time, not taking precautions to protect yourself may have long-term consequences. Getty Images/cacio murilo de vasconcelos

Another widely-held belief about alcohol is that mixing drinks is bad for you. In the doctor's view, this is far from a myth.

"Mixing drinks in the heat may lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion because you may end up drinking more than if you stuck to just one type of beverage," he said. "Mixing different alcoholic beverages together also increases one's exposure to congeners. Congeners are substances found in alcoholic beverages, which are produced during the fermenting process of alcohol and are thought to be a major contributing factor in hangovers."

Alcohol, the Sun, and Our Insides

"Heat stroke and sunstroke are commonly used interchangeably to refer to a condition where the body's natural ability to maintain temperature regularity is inhibited, resulting in an unrestricted rise in body temperate and damage to multiple organ systems," Miller explained.

High temperatures raise the chances of dehydration along with alcohol which is known to expedite the process, blocking the brain from producing a hormone called antidiuretic hormone (ADH).

"ADH is produced in the hypothalamus region of the brain and is responsible for allowing the kidneys to maintain fluid balance," said Miller. "This suppression of ADH can result in increased diuresis and loss of fluid from the body leading to dehydration." Dehydration can be easily cured by hydrating with fluids and replacing lost salts and minerals, but ongoing or regular dehydration can lead to severe kidney issues.

While warnings about drinking tend to focus on the liver, it's possible that spending your summers sipping cocktails in the sun may also be having a detrimental effect on your heart.

"Excessive alcohol consumption in the setting of prolonged exposure to the heat from sunlight places a strain on multiple organ systems including the cardiovascular system, which oftentimes works overtime to maintain proper blood circulation," said Miller. "Overexertion of the heart may result in an increased heart rate, which can be felt as palpitations and even dizziness in severe cases."

Overexposure to UV rays is strongly linked with certain types of skin cancer, and alcohol consumption may also be carcinogenic.

"Alcohol has a byproduct called acetaldehyde which is a known carcinogen, which can damage our cells' DNA and inhibit our ability to repair the damage," said Miller, "Thereby promoting abnormal growth patterns and presenting a higher risk for developing cancers of the esophagus, colon, liver and many more."

It's Not Just Skin Cancer

The negative effects of both alcohol and ultraviolet light from the sun on the skin, the biggest organ in the body, are well documented. Too much UV radiation can alter the DNA in our skin cells, which can mutate over time and develop into cancerous cells. UV exposure also causes significant damage to the appearance of our skin, causing pigmentation and a breakdown of skin tissues, leading to premature wrinkles.

Similarly, alcohol causes the skin to dehydrate, allowing wrinkles to appear more quickly and dulling the appearance of the skin.

The skin barrier, also known as the microbiome, is your body's first line of defense against any challenge from the surrounding environment, and both alcohol and excessive sun exposure can affect its ability to function and protect what's inside us.

Stock image of a drink being poured on a sunny day. If you know it's going to be a long fun day in the sun, being prepared can help protect you. Getty Images/Alina Rosanova

"Alcohol consumption might also affect your skin's ability to form a barrier against cuts and even infections as elasticity is impacted by excessive alcohol consumption and dehydration of the skin," said Miller. "Loss of elasticity and fluid within the skin may result in an increased risk of sunburns, blister formation, wrinkling of the skin, and may even exacerbate underlying skin conditions such as rosacea."

Despite the above warnings, there's very little risk from enjoying a drink in the sun in moderation. If you know it's going to be a long fun day in the sun, do a little bit of prep beforehand per Miller's advice: