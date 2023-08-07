Driver Charged With Felony Murder After Crashing Into Golf Cart, Killing 3

A Texas driver who was traveling with a small child is alleged to have crashed into a golf cart, killing all three occupants, according to police.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were alerted to reports of a crash in the Cypress area at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 6.

When officers arrived they found the driver of an SUV had collided with a golf cart and that two of the occupants of the smaller vehicle had died in the crash.

Stock image of a police car. The three occupants of the golf cart died as a result of the crash, according to police. Getty

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Two of the three golf cart occupants have been confirmed deceased at the scene, the third has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV is on-scene. The intersection is currently shut down."

Gonzalez later confirmed the third man had died and that their ages ranged from 37 to 41 years old.

Update: the 3rd male was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The ages of the three deceased victims are: 37, 37, 41. #HouNews https://t.co/Z91wGXBn82 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 6, 2023

According to Fox 26, the victims in the golf cart were identified as Jacob Wnuk, Fraser Anderson and the third man transported to the hospital who later died was Christopher Scandridge.

During a press briefing seen by Newsweek, Gonzalez confirmed there was a child present in the SUV during the crash and that the child did not sustain any injuries and was taken from the location by relatives.

Another adult in the vehicle complained of some pain following the crash and was also transported to a hospital.

Court records cited by Fox 26 alleged 21-year-old driver Daniel Montana Rivera was intoxicated while behind the wheel of the black Cadillac Escalade SUV when it ran a stop sign and smashed into the golf cart.

Montana Rivera has since been charged with three counts of felony murder, according to the network. Harris County Sheriff's Office records confirmed the murder charges.

Newsweek has contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office for comment via email.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 4,497 people were killed in traffic accidents across the Lone Star State in 2021. This represented a 15.43 percent increase from the 3,896 deaths recorded in 2020.

It added: "In 2021, there were 1,141 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol. This is 25.37 percent of the total number of people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes."

Neighbors in the area where the crash happened believed golf carts should not be driven at night.

Serena Hayden told Fox 26: "In my mind, I've always thought it was only a matter of time before something tragic happened.

"We don't have a golf cart and part of the reason why is because I don't want myself or my kids, crossing the streets when cars don't pay attention sometimes."

Sean Brown told the network: "When you're driving a golf cart, you should make sure you know the laws of the road right and where your golf cart should be. Should it be on the road or on the sidewalk, right?"