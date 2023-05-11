Driver Saves Kitten Stuck Under Truck After Hearing Meow at Stop Sign

They say cats have nine lives, and it appears this kitten has already used up one of theirs, after being found stuck underneath a truck.

A truck driver in California got quite a surprise after hearing a meow at a stop sign. When he went to investigate later, he discovered the tiny black-and-white cat with its head stuck.

Cats "aged six months to six years, are at the greatest risk of road traffic accidents," found a 2018 study by the VetCompass programme at the Royal Veterinary College, in partnership with Vets Now.

Nina Thompson, from San Diego Humane Society, told Newsweek that the kitten's jaw was wedged in a hole in the underbelly of the vehicle. She added that the good Samaritan truck driver, whom she named as Christopher Elizaga, may adopt the kitten once the animal's stay at the shelter ends.

"We're so grateful to the driver, who stopped and investigated where the meowing came from. Without him taking the time to find that little kitten hidden in such a tough spot under his truck, this outcome could have been very different," Thompson said.

The team is still waiting to see if an owner comes forward, and as such, the kitten hasn't been named yet, but was reported to be doing well, if "a little shy."

In a release, Thompson said: "The driver said he heard meowing at a stop sign while on the road between Carlsbad and Escondido.

"When he came home, he was able to identify where [the] sound was coming from—there was a black-and-white kitten with her jaw stuck tightly in a hole [in] the frame of the vehicle," added Thompson.

Thompson told Newsweek that it was "very unusual" to see a kitten trapped in this position, "just inches" from the wheel. The kitten was hypothermic but suffered no other injuries, she added.

The society's Humane Law Enforcement team was called to the scene—including Dr. Brieana Sarvis and Officer Beverly Fitzgerald—and the frightened cat was gingerly extricated from the metal.

The kitten, found on Monday evening, was sedated before the rescue mission was attempted. Thompson said the veterinary team "patiently" worked with Q-tips to rescue the cat.

"Luckily, they were able to free the kitten, so she could be taken to our Escondido Campus for care. She received pain medication, fluids, antibiotics, warming and a good meal," Thompson added.

The kitten is residing at the society, as part of the legally required three-day "stray hold."

Thompson said: "We are so pleased that this kitten came out safe and sound. Remarkably, she is doing very well!"

The society shared the kitten's ordeal to its Twitter account, @sdhumane. A photo showed the animal wrapped up in a blanket after the undoubtedly harrowing ordeal.

Hundreds have liked the various posts, praising the team for rescuing the cat. User @lorri1956 wrote: "Thanks for helping this little sweetheart!!! Big shout out for all involved in this rescue!!"

Dawn Douglas replied: "Poor thing. So glad they rescued her!"

Thompson too sang the team's praises, telling Newsweek: "It was a true team effort, from the good Samaritan, to our Humane Officers and then our medical team. Thankfully, this story has a happy ending."

