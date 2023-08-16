Multiple People Admit Having Sex Inside Driverless Cars During Rides

Multiple Californians have admitted to having sex in driverless cars in San Francisco, according to reports.

NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield could hardly contain her amusement as she reflected on this growing trend in the city.

It appears that some robotaxi users have begun pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable in the backseat, a San Francisco Standard report stated last week. At least six people, who had their names changed for the sake of privacy, told the publication they have had sex in the back of a moving robotaxi at least once.

"So you'll never guess what the cool kids are doing these days," Banfield said while laughing during a Tuesday night show on the report.

Image of a robotaxi in San Francisco, California, after it has been disabled with a box placed on the LIDAR scanner on July 11, 2023. Some users of the service have admitted to having sex while using the robotaxi, much to the amusement of a NewsNation host. Getty

"There is a newspaper in San Francisco that has done a deep dive into something called Cruise cars, that is a driverless taxi, it is very popular in San Francisco," she said.

"They researched confessions from people who ride in the backseat and they are like doing it, they are having sex in the back of these things thinking there is no driver.

"But I have got news for you, if you are thinking that might be fun, they have actual surveillance. Everything is recorded inside and outside the car, the company says."

On its website, the Cruise company states that "we record video inside of the car for added safety and support." Newsweek has contacted the Cruise company via email for comment.

"If something happened during your ride, we might review the recording to better understand what happened. We only record audio during active support calls," the company has stated.

The company also said it only keeps the video recordings for "short periods of time," but it may keep a recording as long as necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce agreements.

Banfield closed her segment with a series of jokes about the brazen riders.

"I could use all sorts of puns, the vans a rocking don't come knocking, the shaggin wagon, but instead I will not use those puns and just let this one ride," she said before bursting out laughing.

While the Cruise website does not outright say sex is not allowed, in more loose terms it asks riders in its autonomous vehicles to be respectful.

"We are all in this together, so please treat others and our AVs (autonomous vehicles) with care and respect," the company stated on its website.

"You will, not engage in activities that are threatening, confrontational, discriminatory, harassing, disrespectful, offensive, or inappropriate toward others, including other riders, motorists and pedestrians while using the Services, whether inside or outside the AV.

"[You will] Respect personal differences; treat the property of others with due care; and respect the privacy of others.

"Take the comfort of others into account—keep volumes to a reasonable level; and don't do anything in the AV that would potentially make others uncomfortable."