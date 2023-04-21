Drunk Russian Soldier Crashes Prized S-400 Air Defense System Into Ditch

A drunk soldier crashed a S-400 air defense system into a ditch in the Russian Tula region on Thursday, according to local media reports.

Russian Telegram channels reported that a S-400 anti-aircraft missile system had crashed and overturned in a ditch next to a highway.

The S-400 is a Russia-designed mobile surface-to-air missile system (SAM) that's capable of engaging aircraft, UAVs and cruise missiles, and has a terminal ballistic missile defense capability, the U.S.-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said.

A Russian soldier walks near Russia's air defense system S-400 Triumf launch vehicles (C) at the military exhibition "Oboronexpo-2014" in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, on August 13, 2014.

Baza, a Russian Telegram channel that regularly posts information about security issues within the country, reported that the Russian soldier, 33, who crashed the air defense system failed a breathalyzer test, which showed the presence of alcohol.

"Yesterday, a serviceman lost control and dropped a tractor with an anti-aircraft missile system into a ditch," it said.

The channel said a military vehicle with an air defense system was moving as part of a convoy of eight vehicles without escort. The vehicle, driven by the 33-year-old, fell behind the column and then veered off the highway and overturned.

"The truck fell right on top of the missiles, but fortunately the ammunition was not activated," Baza reported.

According to the Telegram channel, the Russian serviceman broke his arm when the vehicle overturned.

"The vehicle was overturned, but the brakes of the car turned out to be broken, so they decided to leave [it] in place (under the protection of the police and military)."

According to Baza, a contract soldier can be prosecuted under an article of Russia's Criminal Code on damage to military property through negligence.

Russian Telegram channels Mash and Shot corroborated Baza's report.

The Russian defense ministry hasn't commented on the incident. Newsweek has contacted the ministry by email for comment.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, published footage from the scene on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"S400 missile system fell into a ditch on a highway near Tula, Russia," he tweeted. "This happened in the morning, but reportedly the vehicle is still lying there."

"The value of such missile system is about $160 million."

According to CSIS, Russia began developing the S-400 in 1993. It mostly uses the 48N6 missile series, which allows it to hit aerial targets at ranges up to 250 kilometers (155 miles), and the systems are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles across a 60-kilometer radius.

