Duck Who Can Balance Random Things on His Head Becomes Internet Sensation

In this era of the internet, it's difficult to predict what will become the next viral sensation. While cute animal videos are a safe bet, sometimes there is a creature with abilities so unique, you just have to stop what you're doing and watch.

Described by his owner Samantha as a very handsome boy, Pablo is a duck famous for doing "not so duck" things. With over 730,000 followers on TikTok (@lilquackerz), the 2-year-old Rouen has delighted fans with his bow tie and butt-wiggling clips.

"The night I brought him home is when I realized 'this dudes got talent,'" Samantha, 16, told Newsweek. "So I made a TikTok and first video took off with over 1 million views overnight."

Although he has many entertaining abilities, a fan favorite is the many items that Pablo can balance on his head—from frozen waffles to toilet paper.

Pablo the duck has made a name for himself doing "not so duck things"—like balancing waffles on his head. @lilquackerz/TikTok

"A fan commented that I should put a bottle cap on his head and the rest is history," Samantha said. "If it weren't for that comment, Pablo's talent might have never been discovered."

In his most recent TikTok video to take over the internet, Pablo successfully balances a number two pencil, a TV remote, a waffle and a fidget spinner on his noggin.

"He's a duck of many talents," Samantha wrote alongside the footage, which has been viewed 10 million times so far.

Pablo was still a chick when he first balanced that life-changing bottle cap on his head, but now he can handle a stack of four crackers, a slice of bread and a plastic spoon, along with various hats and wigs.

Although a duck of many talents, balancing items on his head is a fan favorite. @lilquackerz/TikTok

"Today he can balance almost anything under a pound," Samantha said. "The item Pablo shall balance next remains a mystery."

In the past two years, Samantha's flock has continued to grow, with her now owning six ducks in total including—Remi, Splinter, Rio, Goose and Maple. Although all of the ducks live outside, Pablo has figured out how to use the doggy door, coming and going as he pleases.

His other talents include spinning in a circle and responding to his name on command, but Samantha said these are innate gifts.

"He's so sweet, very spoiled and loves attention," she said. "He's living the best life."

Food items that Pablo can balance on his head include Pringles, four crackers stacked in a tower and frozen waffles. @lilquackerz/TikTok

TikTok Users React

TikTok users agreed that Pablo is a very talented duck, with his balancing act receiving over 970,000 likes.

"Duck of all trades," commented alexsmithh8.

"Truly gifted," agreed Mystic Aquarium.

"Donald got nothing on this duck," user1882072909501 wrote.

"Wow the pencil exceeds my expectations," commented KitKat.

"Take this on America's got talent asap," added picnicminded.

"The fidget spinner killed me," wrote The Lucky system.

"This is PERFECT in every way," wrote Lpowell, while MykoMushroom called the clip "the best video of all time."

