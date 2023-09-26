Rare Dumbo Octopus Spotted a Mile Beneath Ocean Surface

A rare and adorable octopus has been spotted during a livestream from a deep-sea expedition, delighting the researchers.

The creature, known as a dumbo octopus, was caught on camera during an EVNautilus livestream by the Ocean Exploration Trust, which shows the observations of the ROV Hercules (remotely operated underwater vehicle) as it explores the ocean floor.

This strange marine creature was seen floating above the ROV at a depth of 5,521 feet, or around a mile under the ocean surface. It happened near an unnamed seamount in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM), a 580,000-square-mile area of marine protected area in the Central Pacific Ocean.

Still of the dumbo octopus. The creature was seen by the Nautilus expedition ROV at around a mile deep in the Pacific Ocean. Ocean Exploration Trust, NOAA

"Wow! I'm glad we got to see a live one," a crew member board the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus can be heard saying as they watch the octopus float into frame. "Oh, the flappy, flappy ears."

The researchers were surprised at how pale the octopus was, before realizing that it may be due to the contrast of the bright light and the dark ocean behind.

"Given the completely blue background and the light reflecting on it, that's probably making it look a little whiter," a crew member said.

The Nautilus researchers determined that the animal was floating around 65 feet above the ocean floor, and was likely a dumbo octopus.

"It looks like a Grimpoteuthis species," one researcher can be heard saying. "That is a wonderful view."

The dumbo octopus swimming to the side. Its flapping fins that resemble the large ears of the famous Disney elephant character. Ocean Exploration Trust, NOAA

Dumbo octopuses are a genus of deep-sea umbrella octopuses, so-named for their flapping fins that resemble the large ears of the famous Disney elephant character. They are thought to be the deepest-living of all octopuses, being found between 3,300 feet and as deep as 13,100 feet below the surface. Spotting one of these creatures is a rare event, due to their extremely below-the-surface habitat.

"This dumbo octopus is a type of demersal (sits on the bottom and swims generally close to it) cirrate octopod often spotted in the deep waters of the Central Pacific, which the Ocean Exploration Trust has been exploring for the past few years," the Ocean Exploration Trust said in a statement.

"Dumbo octopuses propel themselves through the water using those famous ear-shaped fins to find food, then gobble their prey up whole, feasting on a variety of deep-sea critters such as copepods, isopods, bristle worms, and amphipods."

Due to their rarity, these octopuses have an ingenious way of ensuring the survival of their species. On the off chance that they encounter another dumbo octopus, females carry eggs of various stages of development, and are capable of storing sperm for a long time until the environmental conditions are right to fertilize her eggs. The females then lay their eggs on hard surfaces on the sea floor.

The Nautilus expedition will continue to dive into the deep, and will hopefully find a number of other rare and wonderful creatures in the abyss.

"While past expeditions have increased baseline knowledge of the deep-water resources here, large areas remain completely unexplored! This expedition will gather data urgently needed to address local management and science needs of PMNM, including a better understanding of the deep-sea natural and cultural resources, biogeographic patterns of species distributions, and seamount geologic history," the Ocean Exploration Trust said in the statement.

