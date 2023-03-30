Dungeons & Dragons is hitting the silver screen in a big way with Paramount Pictures' Honor Among Thieves.

The action adventure film features a star-studded cast who lend their acting skills to an array of fascinating characters who viewers will grow to love.

From bards to barbarians, paladins to sorcerers, there's a lot to enjoy in the new film. Here is everything that you need to know.

'Dungeons & Dragons' Cast Guide to Every Character in 'Honor Among Thieves'

L-R: Justice Smith, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant in the poster for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." Paramount Pictures

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows Edgin Darvis and Holga Kilgore, who were sent to prison after a heist went wrong, and they are determined to set things right.

Edgin and Holga set about escaping their confines and putting together a crew in order to face off against the man who wronged them, Forge Fitzwilliam, who has friends in dark places.

Chris Pine takes on the role of Edgin, a bard who was a member of the Harpers before a sudden tragedy led him to leave his role in the clandestine group. In his darkest hour, he meets Holga, played by Michelle Rodriguez, who helps him raise his daughter Kira, portrayed by Chloe Coleman

However, it is Hugh Grant's conman, Forge, who has a hand in the pair being sent to prison and thus taking them away from Kira. He does this with the help of a mysterious sorcerer named Sofina, played by Daisy Head, and soon after becomes the Lord of Neverwinter.

Helping Edgin and Holga on their quest is sorcerer Simon Aumar, played by Justice Smith, and a tiefling druid named Doric (Sophia Lillis), who is part of the resistance fighting the Lord of Neverwinter.

A druid is someone who has the ability to shapeshift into animals, a skill that will certainly be useful on the troupe's quest.

Along the way they also enlist the assistance of Xenk Yendar, a paladin who managed to escape the clutches of Szass Tam, the leader of the Red Wizards of Thay, which has meant he ages a lot more slowly than normal humans.

The Red Wizards of Thay are dangerous sorcerers, some of whom have the ability to use necromancy magic. Their members are extensive, but one other notable character is Dralas, who encounters the group on its quest.

Here Is the Main Cast for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

Chris Pine plays Edgin Darvis

Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga Kilgore

Regé-Jean Page plays Xenk Yendar

Justice Smith plays Simon Aumar

Sophia Lillis plays Doric

Hugh Grant plays Forge Fitzwilliam

Chloe Coleman plays Kira Darvis,

Daisy Head plays Sofina

Jason Wong plays Dralas, a Red Wizard of Thay

Rylan Jackson plays young Xenk

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters on Friday, March 31.