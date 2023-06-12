Tears as Couple Take Their Sick Dog on Cabin Trip: 'A Perfect Last Weekend'

Saying goodbye to a pet is a terrible yet inevitable part of animal ownership, and one TikTok user recently documented her last weekend with her dog.

In the video posted by @elysesd on June 11 with more than 360,000 views, Hugo the black dog can be seen being carried along a trail by his owner. The caption reads: "Carrying him on the trail to the cabin we rented for his last weekend with us." The cabin is situated in Tilly's Head, Nova Scotia, Canada.

"I'm holding my sweet boy for our last night of cuddles while I read all of your kind words, thank you so much everyone," wrote owner Elyse in the comments.

"A perfect last weekend with my baby," reads another caption.

Mourning a pet gets a mixed reaction from society. While some people get it, others struggle to understand the pain and grief. It's important to acknowledge your feelings after the death of a pet, and deal with them in an open and healthy way.

Fifty-seven percent of U.S. households have a pet, according to 2018 data from the American Veterinary Medical Association. Roughly 80 percent of those surveyed considered those pets to be family members, and 17 percent thought of them as companions.

"The grief process is not linear," says The Humane Society of the United States. "You may meander in and out of the stages of grief, going back and forth, rather than experiencing each stage in sequential order. It's not uncommon to start to feel better, and then feel like a wave of grief has washed over you again. The process typically begins with denial, which offers protection until individuals can realize their loss.

"Try not to replay your last moments with your pet," adds The Humane Society of the United States. "It can be common to ruminate on your pet's final days or moments, especially if they were traumatic. Instead, focus on the life you shared with your pet and some of your favorite memories with them. Remember, your pet's pain has passed. You are the one in pain now, and you must lovingly care for yourself."

"He'll be waiting for you up there," posted one user. "Just remember they always be around. Just in another way. They will leave your signs. Sending you lots of love your way," wrote another.

