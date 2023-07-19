Culture

Dylan Mulvaney Posts Job Ad After Bud Light Fallout

By
Culture Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Instagram

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is looking for new work opportunities amid the ongoing furor over her partnership with Bud Light.

The beer brand came under fire for partnering with Mulvaney for some sponsored Instagram posts in March and also for sending her personalized, not-for-sale cans of beer with her face on them.

The commemorative cans were supposed to celebrate her one-year anniversary of starting her gender affirming transition, but it sparked a fervent backlash and boycott of the brand which has seen it fall out of the top 10 most popular beers in the U.S.

dylan mulvaney smiling
Dylan Mulvaney attends 'Center Theatre Group presents the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical' at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She has offered her services as a speaker at universities. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America

Mulvaney, who rose to fame on TikTok and documenting her gender transition in the series 365 Days of Girlhood, has landed deals with brands such as Nike and Kate Spade and is now offering to go on a speaking tour at universities and schools.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mulvaney wrote she was "booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit."

dylan mulvaney instagram
Dylan Mulvaney's Instagram shows her offering to do speaking tours at universities. Instagram/Dylan Mulvaney

Mulvaney recently spoke out against Bud Light for not giving her more support amid the backlash where she said she was constantly followed and had received death threats.

"I took a brand deal with a company I loved and I posted a sponsored video to my page and it must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would have thought I was on a billboard or on a TV commercial, or something major. But no, it was just an Instagram video," Mulvaney said in an Instagram video on June 29.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I've been scared to leave my house...for a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all," Mulvaney said.

Anheuser-Busch, the company which owns Bud Light, told Newsweek in a statement after Mulvaney's accusations that it stood by its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

"As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority," a company spokesperson said.

"As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC