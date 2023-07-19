Dylan Mulvaney Posts Job Ad After Bud Light Fallout

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is looking for new work opportunities amid the ongoing furor over her partnership with Bud Light.

The beer brand came under fire for partnering with Mulvaney for some sponsored Instagram posts in March and also for sending her personalized, not-for-sale cans of beer with her face on them.

The commemorative cans were supposed to celebrate her one-year anniversary of starting her gender affirming transition, but it sparked a fervent backlash and boycott of the brand which has seen it fall out of the top 10 most popular beers in the U.S.

Dylan Mulvaney attends 'Center Theatre Group presents the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical' at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She has offered her services as a speaker at universities. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America

Mulvaney, who rose to fame on TikTok and documenting her gender transition in the series 365 Days of Girlhood, has landed deals with brands such as Nike and Kate Spade and is now offering to go on a speaking tour at universities and schools.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mulvaney wrote she was "booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit."

Dylan Mulvaney's Instagram shows her offering to do speaking tours at universities. Instagram/Dylan Mulvaney

Mulvaney recently spoke out against Bud Light for not giving her more support amid the backlash where she said she was constantly followed and had received death threats.

"I took a brand deal with a company I loved and I posted a sponsored video to my page and it must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would have thought I was on a billboard or on a TV commercial, or something major. But no, it was just an Instagram video," Mulvaney said in an Instagram video on June 29.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I've been scared to leave my house...for a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all," Mulvaney said.

Anheuser-Busch, the company which owns Bud Light, told Newsweek in a statement after Mulvaney's accusations that it stood by its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

"As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority," a company spokesperson said.

"As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."