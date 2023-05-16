Dylan Mulvaney Claps Back at Troll Who Called Out Her Outfit

Dylan Mulvaney isn't shying away from confrontation, as she clapped back at someone for criticizing her outfit.

The transgender influencer and actress has been caught in the eye of a social media storm recently as a result of the Bud Light backlash. The beer brand has been hit with criticism, boycotts and fury after it sent Mulvaney a personalized can in early April.

The likes of Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Caitlyn Jenner have weighed in on the controversy, as the boycotts continue in some parts of the country. Mulvaney has spoken out briefly about the subject, and has often alluded to how the backlash has affected her.

Dylan Mulvaney making a video with Judy Blume at the premiere of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." Mulvaney responded to an online troll after tey commented on her outfit during an interview with Blume. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Continuing with her day job as an influencer, Mulvaney shared a video on her social media accounts in which she was interviewing author Judy Blume in the build up to the release of the movie adaptation of her book, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

While thousands of fans piled in to congratulate and compliment Mulvaney across her Instagram and TikTok accounts, the influencer's attention was grabbed by a user leaving a sarcastic comment.

"It's time to retire that Burberry. You've been wearing since last year," an Instagram user commented, pointing out Mulvaney's Burberry jacket and skirt. Other fans piled in after this comment, defending Mulvaney's choice, until Mulvaney herself responded.

@dylanmulvaney Chatting with one of my heroes, Judy Blume!! Get tickets and take your mom, grandma, or the mother figure in your life to see Are You There God? #ItsMeMargaret this Mother’s Day weekend. It’s the iconic story we all love finally on the big screen! #lionsgatepartner ♬ original sound - Dylan Mulvaney

"I'm trying to be sustainable lol," Mulvaney replied. Mulvaney had been wearing the same outfit two weeks earlier, according to another Instagram post where she met comedian Chelsea Handler.

Mulvaney has spoken out recently about how the backlash to the Bud Light situation has left her struggling to sleep, and she even defended herself recently, stating she's "not some monster" because of her transition.

The Bud Light controversy began in early April as people reacted to the collaboration, and over a month later there are still examples of people allegedly boycotting the brand. Videos are being shared on social media and going viral when there are fridges and coolers full of Bud Light at events.

The parent company of Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch, has since distanced itself from Mulvaney, which in turn led to an attempted boycott from the LGBTQ+ community.

The whole situation has also affected the company's profits, with some of its other brands seemingly in decline.

Data provided to Newsweek by Bump Williams Consulting and conducted with NielsenIQ showed that Budweiser sales fell by 11 percent in April as Bud Light sales also dropped drastically.

The company's global CEO, Michel Doukeris, said on May 4 that the declining Bud Light sales represented about 1 percent of Anheuser-Busch's global volume, but the latest figures suggest the impact of the controversy could soon represent a larger hit.