Dylan Mulvaney Appears To Respond to Bud Light Backlash: 'Lot Going On'

Dylan Mulvaney has broken her silence saying she had "a lot going on" after there were calls to boycott Bud Light beer for supporting the transgender TikTok star.

Bud Light came under fire after it sent Mulvaney a commemorative can of beer with her face on it to celebrate her one year anniversary of starting her gender transition. Mulvaney showed off the commemorative can on her Instagram, but a backlash followed with calls to boycott the brand.

In a new video, a makeup free Mulvaney spoke to her fans and apologized for not posting more content over the past week.

Dylan Mulvaney attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023. The TikTok star broke her silence, saying she had "a lot going on" in the wake of backlash after Bud Light sent Mulvaney a commemorative can of beer with her face on it. Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America

"Hi, how are you? I haven't been making as many videos, there's been a lot going on and I was feeling a little down today, but I was walking on the sidewalk in New York and this garbage truck drives by me and garbage truck driver leaned out of the window and said, 'Hello Dylan'," she started.

Mulvaney replied saying "hello" and giving the driver a wave back.

"It was the most unexpected person and it gave me the courage to keep going. I love you and if you're that man and is watching this right now, you really made my day, and I especially love you," she said.

