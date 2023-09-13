Eagles Provide Update on RB Kenneth Gainwell's Injury Status Ahead of TNF

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is out for Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team's injury report that was released Wednesday.

Gainwell did not participate in practice this week because of a rib injury.

The Eagles, fresh off of a Super Bowl run last season, defeated the New England Patriots in Week 1, 25-20. No one quite knew what Philadelphia's backfield was going to look like ahead of the game, but head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go with Gainwell as his lead back. The fourth-year pro out of Memphis led the Eagles in rushing attempts (14) and yards (54) in the season-opening win. He also caught four passes for 20 yards.

What does Gainwell's injury mean for fellow Eagles running back D'Andre Swift? And how about the fantasy football element? Here's a look at the situation.

Kenneth Gainwell of the Philadelphia Eagles is pictured on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. After sustaining a rib injury, the running back is out for Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Swift Should See More Touches

After the Eagles lost their leading rusher from last season, Miles Sanders, in free agency, general manager Howie Roseman was quick to address Philadelphia's needs at the position.

Philadelphia acquired running back Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions in April.

The 24-year-old was a second-round pick by the Lions in 2020 but never started more than eight games in a season over his three years in Detroit. The trade meant a homecoming for Swift, who is from Philadelphia and attended high school less than 10 miles from Lincoln Financial Field.

"He's got big-play ability as a runner and a receiver," Roseman said on ESPN during April's NFL Draft. "We saw it firsthand when we were in Detroit the first game of the [2022] season."

Swift tallied 931 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage last season. Ankle and shoulder injuries caused him to miss three games and be limited in others. The Eagles listed Swift and three other running backs as starters ahead of Week 1—Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott. But Gainwell was undoubtedly RB1 against the Patriots. He out-snapped Swift 38-16 on the day and ran 16 routes compared to Swift's 13. Thirty-one of Gainwell's reps came on either first or second down.

Swift only touched the ball twice during the game and gained three yards. That's something the Eagles wanted to change moving forward, even before Gainwell's status for Thursday Night Football was determined.

"We don't ever want to come out with him only having those many touches," Sirianni said at a Wednesday press conference. "That's just kind of how the flow went in the game. We had things called for him, but sometimes the ball doesn't go for him in a certain way. That's just the way the defense takes it away.

"Now, you can always get it to him by just handing it off to him, but I see him being able to play any role that he's in because of the type of back and the skillset that he has."

Gainwell Was Popular Fantasy Football Pickup

Gainwell was one of the most popular fantasy football waiver wire pickups after his Week 1 performance. The 24-year-old has been the second-most added player across ESPN leagues over the last seven days. Gainwell is selected in 53.9 percent of ESPN leagues as of Wednesday afternoon, up 30.3 percent from last week.

"If you don't have Kenneth Gainwell on your team, you only have yourself to blame," NBC Sports fantasy football expert Matthew Berry said Monday before Gainwell's injury status became apparent.

With Gainwell out Thursday, Swift becomes the clear top fantasy football option out of the Eagles backfield. But he might be a risky one. Given that Sirianni tends to go with a by-committee approach at running back, Berry still isn't convinced Swift is a great fantasy play this week.

Kenneth Gainwell has been officially ruled OUT for TNF. Expect Rashaad Penny to be active here and I will have Swift ranked the highest of the 3 RB but honestly I’d ideally like to not deal with this RBBC until we get more clarity. https://t.co/08U7WLiZR1 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 13, 2023

Penny was inactive for Week 1 but is expected to suit up with Gainwell out. Scott ran the ball once and caught one pass against the Patriots. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson indicated this week that he needs to involve all of his playmakers in Week 2.

"Fortunately for us, we have some excellent skill position players who are all very deserving of a bunch of touches and can make game-changing plays when they get the ball in their hand," Johnson said Tuesday at a press conference. "It's up to us to really, really, like you said, just be mindful of that and try to get those guys going within the flow of the game."