Earned Effect: The Hack to Earn More With Less During Recession

Global growth is gradually declining, raising fears of an imminent recession. The disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine have propelled an already volatile global economy into unprecedented times. We are witnessing high-interest rates, reduced investment and elevated inflation that has thrown businesses worldwide off track and caused them to rethink their growth strategies.

Recessionary environments tend to gravely affect business revenues as consumers often limit their spending during testing economic times, directly impacting demand. The current pressure on marketing executives to drive business growth is only mounting amid obstacles like shrinking budgets and unpredictable consumer behavior. The key challenge for these executives now is to achieve more growth with limited means. But what measures can they take to accomplish this Herculean task?

The answer could lie in earned communications. Earned communication is publicity that companies gain organically through written or published content not paid for or created by businesses. You cannot buy or own earned media, often referred to as publicity garnered through editorial content via newspapers, magazines, televisions, social media and more.

A recent effectiveness study released by The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) has proved the efficacy of earned media communications on business performance. The study, conducted in partnership with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), identifies the drivers of the most effective type of earned communication. The research determines that marketing campaigns that earn coverage and conversation over the long term make more money with less budget under the toughest economic circumstances.

The TWSC evaluated entrants and winners of the IPA Effectiveness Awards from 2010 to 2020 to reach its findings. It considered businesses across 60 categories, including global, B2C and B2B. Nearly 78 percent of the brands evaluated in the study launched their campaigns in either stagnant, recessive or low-growth markets. The research led by Nigel Rahimpour, head of strategy at Weber Shandwick in Germany, and Peter Field, consultant at IPA, studied three types of campaigns: culturally salient (campaigns that earned coverage and conversation over the long term), non-culturally salient (campaigns that neither earned coverage nor conversation) and others (campaigns that fell between the two groups).

"What we see here [the above graph] is that brands invest more in earned media but far less in paid search. That's because when your brand is talked and written about, people search for you on their own," Rahimpour said, adding, "This flies right in the face of the performance marketing hype."

The study concluded that brands that earned coverage and conversation over the long term (culturally salient campaigns) vastly outperformed the other two groups on important business metrics like profit, market share and sales. The research also highlighted other key positive results of earned communications: the halo effect and a bigger return on media investment. It noted that when brands earned coverage and conversation over a longer period, they were more likely to generate a halo effect on their other products, uplifting them as well.

The researchers also found that the campaigns that earned coverage over the long term showed a greater return on media investment (399 percent), compared to the non-culturally salient group (282 percent) and the "other" group (338 percent).

"The research not only proves the superiority of communications that earn coverage and conversation over the long term [culturally salient campaigns] on most business metrics but building on the framework by Peter Field and Les Binet, it also identifies the most effective and efficient type. The 'crème de la crème' so to speak," Nigel said about the study, projecting that the earned effect campaigns' results "would even be greater under favorable market situations."

The data proved that earned media coverage and social conversation over an extended period was the safest way for businesses to spend their money while reaping bigger paybacks. The key takeaway from the study: "less spending, bigger returns" points to the ultimate hack marketing executives and businesses could potentially employ in today's fragile economy to achieve resilience, adaptability and continued growth.