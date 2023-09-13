Tech & Science

Earth May Now Be Outside the 'Safe Operating Space' for Humans

By
Tech & Science Sustainability Environment Climate Change Science

Six of the nine "planetary boundaries" that regulate the stability of our planet have been crossed, prompting scientists to warn that the Earth may now be "well outside of the safe operating space for humanity."

The planetary boundaries framework was introduced in 2009 to identify the so-called guardrails that govern the impact of our species on the planet.

Human activity within these boundaries can be tolerated by the Earth's systems. Activity that exceeds the guardrails could result in irreversible changes to the Earth's ability to support civilization.

Katherine Richardson, the lead scientist issuing the warning and a professor of biological oceanography at the University of Copenhagen's Globe Institute, told Newsweek: "We humans—just like all other living organisms—survive by using the Earth's resources but those resources are limited."

Planetary boundaries
Six of the nine planetary boundaries that regulate the stability of Earth have already been crossed, according to scientists. Climate change is only one of them. Halfpoint/Getty

Richardson, who is also leader of the university's Sustainability Science Center, added: "We can think of the Earth's resources as the currency that supports us. The planetary boundaries framework is like a bank statement. It tells us how much of various components, or resources, of the Earth system we can allow ourselves to use without greatly increasing the risk that our activities will lead to dramatic and potentially irreversible changes in overall environmental conditions."

The nine planetary boundaries are:

  1. Climate change
  2. Biosphere integrity: the genetic and functional biodiversity of the planet
  3. Land system change
  4. Freshwater usage
  5. Biogeochemical flows: the natural cycles of nitrogen and phosphates, used in industrial fertilizers
  6. Novel entities: the percentage of synthetic chemicals released into the enviornment
  7. Stratospheric ozone depletion
  8. Atmospheric aerosol loading
  9. Ocean acidification

The planetary boundaries framework has to be updated regularly to reflect the latest research. In the latest update, published in the journal Science Advances on September 13, Richardson and fellow researchers concluded that six of the boundaries had already been crossed.

Planetary boundaries
Graphic to show the nine planetary boundaries. The green circle represents the "safe operating space" for humanity. AZOTE FOR STOCKHOLM RESILIENCE CENTRE, BASED ON ANALYSIS IN RICHARDSON ET AL 2023.

"Crossing six boundaries in itself does not necessarily imply a disaster will ensue, but it is a clear warning signal," Richardson said.

"We can regard it as we do our own blood pressure. A BP over 120/80 is not a guarantee of a heart attack but it increases the risk of one. Therefore, we try to bring it down. For our own and our children's sakes, we need to reduce the pressure on these six planetary boundaries."

The three boundaries that have not been crossed so far are ozone depletion, atmospheric aerosol loading and ocean acidification.

"The climate and biodiversity crises we experience today demonstrate that humanity's overall impacts on the planet are now so great that we must, for our societies to continue to flourish, manage our relationship with the planet as a whole," Richardson said.

Focusing on climate change alone is not enough. "Climate is not the only global process affected by human activities," she added.

The boundaries framework allows for a more holistic overview of humanity's impact and what we can do to tackle it.

Richardson said: "Hopefully, this new study will serve as a wake-up call for many and increase focus in the international community on the necessity of limiting our impacts on the planet, in order to preserve and protect the conditions that allow advanced human societies to flourish."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC