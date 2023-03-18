Earthquake Leaves More Than a Dozen Dead, Others Trapped in South America

At least 13 people died in the South American nations of Ecuador and Peru on Saturday after an earthquake struck—leaving others trapped under rubble.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.8, reporting that it struck at a depth of just over 41 miles and about 6 miles from the city of Balao located in the southern province of Guayas in Ecuador, Reuters reported. Authorities said they do not expect a tsunami to follow.

"Ecuadorian families are not alone. The National Government is always there to offer you all its support," Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso wrote on Twitter.

Las familias ecuatorianas no están solas. El Gobierno Nacional está siempre para brindarles todo su apoyo y contingente. pic.twitter.com/0clIE7Wjbf — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) March 18, 2023

"The Government has been activated on an emergency basis and the necessary care is provided to those affected by this tremor," the official account for Ecuador's presidential spokesperson tweeted.

Durante la instalación del COE Nacional, el presidente @LassoGuillermo informó:



• El Gobierno se ha activado de carácter emergente y se brinda las atenciones necesarias a los afectados por este temblor. pic.twitter.com/J5KUVOq018 — Comunicación Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@ComunicacionEc) March 18, 2023

The Associated Press reported that 12 deaths had been confirmed in Ecuador and 1 death had been reported in neighboring Peru. Peru's Prime Minister Alberto Otárola said the victim in his country was a 4-year-old girl, who died after the collapse of her home near the border of Ecuador, according to the news agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.