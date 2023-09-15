Tech & Science

Earth's Electrons May Be Forming Water on the Moon

By
Tech & Science Moon Earth Planet Earth Space

High-energy electrons in the Earth's plasma may be contributing to the formation of water on the surface of the moon, a study found.

The findings were published by a team of researchers, led by a scientist at the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa, in Nature Astronomy, using data from Chandrayaan-1—an Indian lunar probe launched from October 2008, until August 2009.

The data showed that the Earth's electrons may be contributing to the moon's weathering processes, the study reported.

Earth is surrounded by a force field called the magnetosphere, which protects it from the damaging radiation of the sun. This force field is pushed outward and reshaped by solar wind, which is a gust of charged particles. This makes a long tail on Earth's night side. The tail is composed of high-energy electrons and ions, sourced from the solar wind and the planet.

Moon water content map
A map shows the water content on the surface of the moon. Li, et al., 2023

This solar wind then travels to the lunar surface and surrounds it. Scientists believe the electrons carried here by the wind is one of the initial ways water on the moon forms.

"This provides a natural laboratory for studying the formation processes of lunar surface water," Shuai Li, lead author and assistant researcher in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) said in a release detailing the findings.

"When the moon is outside of the magnetotail, the lunar surface is bombarded with solar wind. Inside the magnetotail, there are almost no solar wind protons and water formation was expected to drop to nearly zero."

Understanding how much water is on the lunar surface helps astronomers gauge how the moon evolved, and formed.

Water could also be a valuable resource for future missions, as it could sustain them for a long period of time. It could make the moon habitable for humans at some point in the future.

This new discovery could help explain the original of water ice previously found in areas of the dark side of the moon.

"To my surprise, the remote sensing observations showed that the water formation in Earth's magnetotail is almost identical to the time when the Moon was outside of the Earth's magnetotail," Li said in the release.

"This indicates that, in the magnetotail, there may be additional formation processes or new sources of water not directly associated with the implantation of solar wind protons. In particular, radiation by high-energy electrons exhibits similar effects as the solar wind protons. Altogether, this finding and my previous findings of rusty lunar poles indicate that the mother Earth is strongly tied with its moon in many unrecognized aspects."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the moon? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

view of Earth from moon
A view of the Earth from the surface of the moon. Electrons from Earth may be contributing to the moon's water content. dima_zel/Getty
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC