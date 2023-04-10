Which Fast Food Chains Open on Easter Monday? McDonald's, Starbucks, More

This year, Easter Monday falls on April 10 and while it's not a federal holiday, there may be some changes to the opening hours of your favorite fast food chains due to yesterday being Easter Sunday.

Two significant dates associated with the religious holiday are Good Friday and Easter Monday, but none of the three important dates are officially federal holidays in the United States like New Year's Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Christians observe Easter as a religious occasion, and on Easter Monday some Christian groups mark the day with celebrations and parades, while others may take part in Easter egg rolling competitions. Due to Easter Monday being a religious occasion, some people may be unsure whether their favorite fast food chain will remain open.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which restaurants are open on Easter Monday, including favorites like McDonald's and Starbucks.

Pope Francis pictured with a sculpture of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus at the end of the Easter mass on April 17, 2022, at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican. This year, Easter Sunday lands on April 9. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Which Fast Food Chains Are Open on Easter Monday?

For all the below restaurants, customers are advised to check with their local branches as information may differ depending on location.

Burger King

Though Burger King operates reduced hours on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Easter Monday most locations should operate as normal.

Restaurants should be open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. local time. However, a spokesperson for Burger King told Newsweek: "Holiday hours vary by franchised location. Guests can confirm these hours at their local restaurant or online through the Burger King app."

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday as they are every Sunday, but, luckily for fans of the self-styled "home of the Original Chicken Sandwich," they will be back open as normal on Easter Monday.

Chipotle

Chipotle restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday, but they will be back open and ready for business again on Easter Monday. The opening hours may vary by location, but Chipotle is normally open locally from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pictured (L-R): The McDonald's logo is seen above a restaurant on July 27, 2022, in Bristol, England, a Starbucks logo hangs in the window of one of the chain's coffee shops on January 4, 2022, in Chicago, a Burger King sign is displayed on December 29, 2014, in Auckland, New Zealand. All restaurants are open this year on Easter Monday. Scott Olson/ Matt Cardy/ Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Denny's

Denny's will be open for dining in and takeout on Easter Monday. Many Denny's locations are open 24 hours a day, while others close at 11 p.m.

McDonald's

McDonald's restaurants are expected to be open on Easter Monday from 6 a.m. to midnight. The chain's 24-hour locations are still expected to operate as normal.

Starbucks

Starbucks will remain open over Easter weekend, though hours will vary for each store and state.

Customers who visit Starbucks locations that are situated in other businesses, like within a Target store, for example, are encouraged to check the hours for operation with their specific locations.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Newsweek: "Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our website store locator."

"The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay," they added.

A Subway fast-food restaurant sign is seen on April 29, 2022, in Houston, Texas. The Waffle House sign hangs in the window of one of its restaurants on July 17, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Both eateries are open on Easter Monday, as well. Brandon Bell/ Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Subway

Most Subway restaurants will be open on Easter Monday. However, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours. Subways are normally open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., though many locations open late and/or close early.

Waffle House

The popular breakfast chain will continue to serve its famous eats on Easter Monday. Most Waffle House locations are open 24 hours a day.

Wendy's

Though Wendy's restaurants operate reduced hours on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Easter Monday 2023 most will operate as normal.

Most locations for the fast food franchise, which serves breakfast and burgers, are open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

A spokesperson for Wendy's told Newsweek: "Many Wendy's locations will be open and ready to serve you, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location. To find out when your nearest Wendy's will be open on Easter, please visit our location finder at: order.wendys.com/location."