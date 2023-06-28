Owner's Easy Homemade Fish Tank Occupies Cats for Hours: 'Need to Do This'

A cat owner's homemade fish tank that she created for her three felines is delighting both her pets and TikTok commenters.

"Our cats love to bat things around the house," Morgan DiFucci (@morganandfucci) told Newsweek. "I've seen videos of cats with real fish tanks trying to catch the fish but was not going to do that. I figured I would make a fake one and see what they thought."

The 22-year-old purchased a packet of fake goldfish for $10, filled a plastic tub with water and placed it on the floor of her shower. Her creation may have been very simple, but her cats—gray-furred Astro, black cat Rory and tuxedo Birdie—loved it. She shared a clip of the felines testing out her invention, and it has received over 890,000 views.

Morgan DiFucci filled a plastic tub with water and fake goldfish to her entertain her three cats. Morgan DiFucci/@morganandfucci

After a quick tutorial for fellow cat owners, the viral video shows DiFucci's cats' initial reactions to their new fish tank. The three felines are instantly intrigued, although skeptical. Rory and Astro immediately investigate, with Rory sticking her paw into the bowl to pat the fake goldfish.

Birdie also has a look, gently striking the fish and watching them bob up and down in the water while Rory looks on.

"They were very cautious at first," DiFucci said. "But the first day, they spent about an hour off and on playing with it."

Astro, left, was the first cat to take a look, followed by Rory. Morgan DiFucci/@morganandfucci

Birdie was the first to pull one of the fish out of the water, seemingly mystified by her discovery.

"Birdie was like, 'OK, now what?'" DiFucci said. "They ended up swatting the fish out of the shower and all around the house. I would find them hidden under my rugs, tucked under shelves and under our bed too."

DiFucci left the fish tank in the bathroom, and the cats regularly went back to play with it over the following weeks. She wasn't expecting her little experiment to get quite as much attention as it did.

For weeks, the homemade fish tank kept the cats entertained for hours. Morgan DiFucci/@morganandfucci

"A few people commented, saying they would try it," she said. "It was such an inexpensive way to keep our kitties busy."

Fellow animal lovers couldn't get enough of the cute clip. Vanessa commented, "Why are cats so funny."

Birdie was the first cat to pull a fish out of the tank and seemed confused by her "catch." Morgan DiFucci/@morganandfucci

"Great idea," said Jdubb Vlogs.

"I need to do this!" wrote Laura.

"THEYRE BEING SO GENTLE," commented not kiara.

"[Birdie looked] so disappointed after the fish get out," said kembojaaa.

"The black cat was watching the other cat like 'see I told you,'" joked CRAZiE88.

"My cats would eat them," said Darah Hodges.

And el asked: "Can we play with ur cats?"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones. Send them to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.