Ed Sheeran Fans Demand Refund After Second Explanation for Canceled Show

A host of Ed Sheeran fans are demanding refunds after his show in Las Vegas was rescheduled an hour before it was due to take place over the weekend.

The British musician, who is on his +–=÷× Tour (pronounced Mathematics Tour), took to his Instagram account just moments before he was set to hit the stage at the gambling haven's Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to cite a safety issue.

"I can't believe I'm typing this but there's been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show," Sheeran stated. "It's impossible to go forward with the show. I'm so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it."

The "Shape of You" singer added that the scheduled show had been rescheduled for October 28, and that "all purchased tickets will be valid for that date."

Ed Sheeran is pictured on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Fans have complained on social media after the singer was forced to cancel a Las Vegas show at the last minute over the weekend due to a safety issue. Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage/Getty Images

On Sunday, Sheeran elaborated on what had gone wrong in another post shared with his more than 45 million followers on Instagram. A screenshot of part of an article published that day on The Sun's website stated that "a flooring problem was flagged" as equipment was loaded into the venue ahead of a soundcheck.

With rubber tiling coming unstuck, two towers had shifted overnight "by about a foot each," a problem that remained even after the intervention of engineers, according to the report.

"A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday," Sheeran captioned the screenshot. "It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I'm not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything.

"I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation. Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special."

"Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas though and I'm sorry it wasn't communicated sooner to the people waiting outside," he added. "We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn't for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x."

While Sheeran said in his statement that refunds were offered for fans with tickets to the canceled show, a number took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they were not immediately seeing options online to be compensated.

Sharing a screenshot of advice that their ticket was valid for the rescheduled show, one disgruntled fan wrote to ticket sales and distributor giant Ticketmaster: "Where is the Ed Sheeran request refund button on the details page it's missing??"

"Has anyone here successfully submitted a refund for the postponed Ed Sheeran concert in Las Vegas?" asked another X user. "I got the email and was able to click it, but nothing. Please let me know what I am doing wrong?"

Answering the issue with ticket refunds, another fan shared a screenshot showing that they had been advised of the option to get their money back.

"For anyone who can't attend the rescheduled Ed Sheeran - Las Vegas show on Oct 28, check email," they said. "They are issuing refunds now, but requests have to be in to Ticketmaster by Oct 9."

However, while the question of ticket refunds appeared to have been quickly settled, other fans explained that they were still on the hook for far larger expenses attached to attempting to attend Sheeran's show on Saturday.

Bringing up other shows that have been canceled "within days of the show or literally while fans are standing at the gates," one fan wrote: "Makes me not want to buy tickets to a show. Fans don't get refunds on flights and hotels!! All fans get is 'I'm sorry, I have no control.'"

"I can't believe we traveled all the way to Vegas 10 hours to see #EdSheeran for him to cancel less than an hour before the show," another commented. "My poor husband a disabled vet along with so many people standing waiting on 103 heat to be turned away!!! I can't come back in OCT [...]!!"

Another said that they "flew in from Louisiana, airfare, hotel stay....and nothing. They better be offering a refund, we can't come back for the October date. So over Ed Sheeran right now."

Amid the disappointment, a number of fans also came to Sheeran's defense, with several stating that the star had done the right thing by prioritizing safety.

"Can you imagine the outrage that there would have been if the show had continued and people got hurt or worse?" one Instagram user commented. "Especially if it came out after the fact that they knew about the problem in advance! The right decision was made and although fans are disappointed, disappointment is better than physical injuries."

Another, who described themselves as "the wife of a video technician for event production," said: "These shows aren't loaded in days prior. It's always down to the wire. That's the nature of live production. Something integral to the safety of the crew, Ed, and/or audience would have to be majorly wrong for something like this to happen."

Showing sympathy for both sides, another wrote: "I don't envy being in Ed's shoes or any one who bought ticket's shoes. It also sounds like it was out of Ed's control, and sometimes these things do happen in life. They suck for all involved. These types of things just really, really suck.

"If you traveled to see him... hey, you made it to Vegas! That's incredible! If you can't have a good memory of an Ed Sheeran concert tied to this trip, try your best to make a new positive memory. Do an escape room, eat some great food, enjoy Vegas. I'm sorry this happened and hope you can spin this into a positive experience."

