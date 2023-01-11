Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes Speech Nailed the Only Good Will Smith Joke

Eddie Murphy proved he's still one of the greatest comedians of all time at the Golden Globes when he made the night's best reference to Will Smith.

Murphy was being honored for a lifetime's worth of work when he accepted the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. During his earnest speech, he dropped an almighty reference to last year's Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage.

Murphy had the room at the palm of his hand when he was explaining to his peers the blueprint for achieving success.

"Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business," Murphy then raised his voice for the final point. "And keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f****** mouth."

The celebrity audience broke out into rapturous applause after Murphy's mic drop moment. The moment was praised across social media too, with one user calling Murphy "the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny."

Newsweek will update this story with more details soon.