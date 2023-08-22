Long before freedom of speech was enshrined in the first amendment of the American Constitution, the philosopher S.G. Tallentyre wrote the phrase often attributed to Voltaire: "I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." Such a statement is more than enunciating a right; it is modeling an attitude that is crucial to a healthy democratic public space.

In our current times, democracy also thrives on the inclusion of groups previously marginalized in the public space: women, sexual minorities, ethnic and racial groups. To this end, politically correct policies and affirmative action initiatives in education, politics, and workplaces have expanded in the last four decades.

These types of policies have always raised cultural and political opposition. But in the last two decades, disagreements have turned into a full-fledged battle between two opposing camps who cannot accept the right of the other to express their positions. As a result, free speech is affected to the point of hindering the work of organizations that are at the foundation of democratic debates, such astheAmerican Civil Liberties Union. ACLU member Bruce Rosen states in the Christian Science Monitor, "The old guys who remember the flag of Skokie and other free speech battlegrounds like me, they're dying off."

While education should be the means through which different arguments can be heard and discussed, academic institutions have become major sites of the culture war at all levels. For example, on July 20, 2023, the Florida State Board of Education adopted new standards to teach African American history that includes how "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." At the other end of the ideological and educational spectrum, higher education institutions have been in the "eye of the cyclone" for quite some time: According to its 2020 survey referenced in the New York Post, Heterodox Academy (HxA) found that "62% of sampled college students agreed the climate on their campus prevents them from saying things they believe, up from 55% in 2019."

This decline of freedom of speech does not only impact the capacity of students or professors to express their opinion, but it also shapes the contents of teaching. Nowadays books are "omitted" from the curriculum because of the gender, socioeconomic status, or race of their authors, or because these authors are either too "liberal" or too "conservative." There is no longer a distinction between the academic relevance of the work and the personal biases or shortcomings of the author.

From this perspective, the loss of intellectual diversity is not merely a casualty of the culture war, it is a key contributing factor to it. As educators, it is our responsibility to sharpen critical thinking that cannot survive in the current climate of idealized consensus and communion.

The role of educators is to expose students to analyses that offer different interpretations of the same phenomenon. It means that their role goes beyond exposing students to the testimony of the protagonists engaged in the situation at stake. When I teach on religion and conflict resolution, beyond the narratives of the agents involved in or victims of the conflict, my responsibility to my students is to expose them to analyses that offer different interpretations of the conflict based on different methods.

In the public space, the confrontation of opinions is normal and expected. The classroom is a different type of space in that it aims to educate a new generation of citizens who should be able to make their own opinion through cross-referencing sources and data even when they do not agree with it. Such a task has become increasingly difficult because students in particular and the wider society, in general, conceive democracy as a smooth consensual exercise.

It is only recently in the U.S. that the ideal of consensual liberal democracy has prevailed. The downside is that citizens are reluctant to express their ideological or cultural differences in the shared public space perceived as a place of communion between like-minded people. As history shows, there cannot be democracy without conflict unless we very narrowly limit conflicts to violent confrontation. The unrealistic ideal of political consensus and the perception of cultural disagreements as uncompromising conflicts that currently dominate American academia is problematic.

How can free speech be implemented today in the classroom? The starting point as enunciated above is to expose students to pro and contra information and interpretations. Beyond this fundamental premise, there are three pedagogical tools that I have used with success in my own teaching.

First, it is important to create trust between instructor and students and among students. To do so, the professor demonstrates through their behavior and interactions with students that they value all positions expressed in the classroom.

Second, instructors must make it clear that all positions should not be merely personal judgments but rather grounded in information coming from different sources. This is quite difficult for students who are immersed in a media-dominated culture based on the mantra "express yourself." For this reason, the teacher's work is to help students take distance from their likes and dislikes and to assure them that the process is not innate or spontaneous but requires work and repetition.

Third, the teacher has to bond with students in a way that they feel sufficiently comfortable with themselves, their classmates, and the instructor to explicitly say that they do not understand or do not know how to work on a specific issue. This kind of bonding in the classroom necessitates that the instructor demonstrate humility and concede that they do not know everything. Teachers must also continuously assure their students that they are not judged on what they already know, but on the questions they ask to better grasp the materials and their classmates' understandings of interpretations.

If educators do not prioritize intellectual diversity, there is no way out of the current situation where Americans "excommunicate" or "cancel" when they do not know how to deal with political, religious and cultural disagreements.