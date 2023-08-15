With today's dizzying array of education and career options — and the increasingly daunting cost of tuition — Americans have never been more skeptical about the value of a college degree. The complex debate around the issue often boils down to four simple words: "Is college worth it?"

This question has no simple yes-or-no answer because it requires time and self-reflection on why you want to go to college. College isn't just about picking a major. It's about truly understanding your purpose and mission for seeking a college education in the first place. Is it about getting a better job? Changing the world? Or both?

However you answer the question, you'll need to look beyond the immediate benefit of any single credential. What will matter more over time is the career and personal flexibility that a family of credentials can provide.

Whether you are working while you're in school, serving in the military, pursuing a graduate degree so you can switch careers, or blazing a trail by being the first in your family to earn a college degree, it's unlikely that your journey through higher education will be "one and done." You will likely go to earn multiple credentials no matter what route you choose.

Evaluating the value of college through this lens complicates the calculus. As you seek a pathway through higher education to a new career or better opportunities, use the following three Cs as guideposts.

Check for Credibility

Employers and students alike need credentials — degrees, certificates, certifications and badges — they can trust. What makes a credential credible is one that leads to a good job or that can be transferred as credit to a future college or university. Students should seek institutions that can prove their credentials can develop skills, are accepted by employers, and are respected by other institutions.

For students looking to expand career opportunities, the labor market value of a credential should be paramount. Degree and certificate programs developed in partnership with major employers are strong indicators of high value in the labor market. A Google Project Management Certificate, for instance, allows students to prepare for a job while earning credit that can count toward a college degree. Multiple other certificates can be earned and then stacked toward a degree. Examples include Microsoft's information technology certification, the Society of Human Resource Management certification for human resources work, and paraprofessional teaching certificates in education.

Consider Curation

Students have never had a wider array of educational options. Some colleges and universities will allow you to stack credentials on your way to a traditional degree. Others will embed these credentials into a degree pathway. In some cases, particularly if you're transferring from a community college to a four-year university, you might have to figure out for yourself which route to follow to earn a degree.

Even if an institution has done the hard work of embedding credentials en route to a degree, you likely will need guidance. Ask your academic advisors to explore options that might work for you. Reach out to professionals in your field to get a sense of how these credentials can unlock career choices and learn which combinations have been the most valuable to them.

For example, a student with only a high school diploma who wants to work in mental health could earn an entry-level Peer Support Specialist Certificate. This certificate allows someone to get a job right away that pays well. It also serves as a springboard for further education and career advancement because the program includes several classes required for a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Curation — assembling a family of credentials — isn't about how a particular credential works on its own. It's about how credentials can work together to provide greater value and build a pathway to your larger career goals.

Connect with Others

A credential or degree is valuable not just for the skills you learn but for the connections you can make. College is not a collection of classes. A certificate program is not just a checklist of skills.

Learning a new skill is valuable, but having a connection who can help you put this new skill into practice can be life-changing. These connections are vital to deepening your learning, keeping you going during difficult stretches and opening pathways to your next opportunity.

Students can make connections through relationships with peers, mentors, teachers and professional contacts. The best colleges take relationships seriously, too, and will help you build and grow your network. Be intentional about bringing good people into your world. Use formal and informal experiences — study groups, class projects, clubs, professional societies and internships — to make these connections. Participation in these co-curricular activities can be game-changing for learners. Graduates consistently say that forming these connections remains a lasting and valuable part of their educational journey.

Making the Most of Your Learning Journey

So many students face so many challenges along their educational journey. Many of you struggle with housing, transportation, and childcare. Others encounter employers who make it hard to fit school into the work schedule and education providers who don't acknowledge their complicated lives. Finding your fit absolutely can be difficult.

However, there are real possibilities for students who find credible credentials, curate them properly, and connect with others on campus, online, or in their field. When learners can create a family of credentials that works for their lives and careers, the opportunities are endless.