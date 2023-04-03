Before the 1950s, prevailing research indicated that bilingualism created a disadvantage for children. Since then, many studies have found that not only were those concerns unfounded but that bilingualism has many academic and functional advantages. Despite the decades of research pointing to the benefits of bilingualism, many myths persist among educators, administrators, early intervention specialists, and even families. Some of the myths include:

Growing up with two or more languages will only confuse your child.

It takes longer for bilingual children to learn how to speak.

They will only end up mixing both languages.

These myths are harmful on their own, but within the education system, they are particularly dangerous. For families with children receiving early childhood intervention services, the tendency away from bilingualism seems especially prevalent. In 2022, Latino advocacy organization UnidosUS partnered with AVANCE, my nonprofit that serves predominately Latina/o families through two-generation, culturally responsive early childhood and parenting education, to conduct focus groups with Latino families regarding their experiences with dual-language learning and feedback they had received regarding their children's development.

Through the focus groups, parents shared that the early childhood intervention therapists nearly universally recommended that parents limit their children's language exposure to English only rather than supporting dual language learning. A common thread among responses from the focus groups was that parents felt their voices were not being heard. Parents were clear that they wanted to support their children in developing bilingualism and biliteracy in both English and Spanish — some believing that bilingualism would benefit their children long term through "better jobs" or "better employment opportunities." Despite their concerns, parents continue to receive guidance to limit the use of their home language with their children. Given the innate connection between language and cultural identity, this type of advice also implies that the family's heritage and culture are somehow less important.

Thanks to the last several decades of research, we now know that not only does dual language learning impart numerous benefits, but children with developmental disorders can become bilingual. There is no evidence that limiting learning to a single language improves outcomes for children with developmental disabilities. This last point is complicated when children's development is only assessed in a single language, which, according to researchers at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), results in the overidentification of disabilities for children that simply need more time to learn both languages, and in the under-identification of disabilities when a delay is believed to be related to dual language learning. Both can lead to inappropriate placements within the education system and negatively impact a child's development.

Given the critical nature of language in early childhood development, we can easily dispel those earlier myths about dual language learning and bilingualism with existing research and evidence.

Myth: Growing Up With Two or More Languages Only Confuses the Child

Truth: Studies show there are no disadvantages to raising a bilingual child, and in fact, bilingualism has numerous benefits:

• Bilingualism contributes to the development of better reading and writing skills. In addition, research shows that bilingual children have an earlier understanding of how language works and have vocabularies equal to, if not broader than, monolingual children. They also often outperform their monolingual peers in their mastery of the English language.

• Studies also show that early dual language learning improves analytical skills and executive function, contributing to flexibility and the ability to prioritize and solve problems.

• Language is a crucial component of a child's identity formation, and bilingualism allows children to keep their heritage and the shared cultural identity of their family while also connecting with the culture experienced through learning a second language.

Myth: It Takes Longer for Bilingual Children To Learn How To Speak

Truth: Fred Genesee, a researcher and professor at McGill University, contends, "Children who acquire two languages from birth achieve the same fundamental milestones in language development with respect to babbling, first words and emergence of word combinations as monolingual children within the same time frame..."

Myth: They Will Only End up Mixing Both Languages

Truth: It is natural for fluent bilingual speakers to switch between languages when speaking phrases or sentences. The term for this behavior is "codeswitching," and research shows that it does not indicate a language disorder.

It is critical that early childhood educators and service providers recognize the value of the family's home language and that they provide parents with the necessary tools to continue speaking their home language with their children while also increasing their language and literacy skills and working on any developmental delays. Clearly, there is a need for more bilingual early childhood intervention (ECI) therapists, but also for all ECI therapists to be deeply familiar with the available evidence supporting dual language learning and bilingualism, including its role in heritage and identity formation.

This may require that organization leaders who provide ECI services and ECI education and training programs be also well-versed in the research and best practices around dual language learning and bilingualism and disseminating this information to ECI providers. Acknowledging and including both languages in a bilingual household demonstrates that the parents have a voice in the treatment and education of the child.

With continued training, professional development, and the support of bilingual staff, service providers can support the preservation of bilingualism within the family unit. Working together, there can be a unification of culture and communication with children. When a child's learning plan is built with consideration to culture and incorporates bilingualism and biculturalism, the child can continue learning in both languages and cultures, and the family can take an active role in educating the child in the home language and can assist and support professionals providing speech/language services.

This approach to a child's education can not only benefit the child's learning in the short term and long term, but it allows for families to truly be partners in their child's educational journey, and it allows for the cultural continuity that honors the parents and family while also supporting healthy cultural identity development for the child.