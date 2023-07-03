When I was 15 years old, my father and 2,976 other people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the years since, I have worked to honor my dad's legacy by shining a light on the events leading up to this mass murder. The claims made in a recent opinion piece published in Newsweek aim to do the opposite—obfuscate the facts and absolve those responsible for the worst terrorist attacks our country has ever faced.

Even as the Kingdom and our own government have for years sought to keep the truth hidden, a light has been and continues to be shone on the Saudi role in 9/11, including mounting evidence of the Saudi support network that helped with the attacks. The facts show that in the decade prior to Sept. 11, 2001, Saudi Arabia established and operated a network of its government officials who worked inside the United States to promote its brand of radical Sunni extremism, conduct intelligence activities, and ultimately provide support to terrorism.

Following President Biden's Sept. 3, 2021, executive order requiring the U.S. Department of Justice to review and declassify critical 9/11 investigative documents, further and substantial new evidence was revealed that makes clear Saudi Arabia's direct role in supporting the attacks and terrorism against the United States. This included further details on a years-long investigation by the FBI called Operation Encore that has revealed specifics about what Saudi government officials did to help Al Qaeda inside the U.S. and determined that such help was essential to facilitating the attacks. This investigation in large part renders the crafty and vague wording of the 9/11 Commission's 2004 Report—which Saudi officials often point to as proof of its innocence—meaningless, as it was published prior to Operation Encore beginning in 2006.

An American flag flies over the Tear Drop 9/11 Memorial as the sun sets on May 21, in Bayonne, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Most of the hijackers—15 of the 19—were Saudi, as were the two first hijackers handpicked by Osama bin Laden to enter the U.S. in the weeks leading up to the attacks. Saudi officials at the highest levels of government, including Saudi intelligence officials, have been implicated in the planning and support of the attacks. In its 2012 Operation Encore Summary report, the FBI details its evidence that the Saudi Arabian Embassy's director of Islamic affairs prior to 9/11, Musaed al-Jarrah, directed two Saudi employees to assist the 9/11 hijackers.

One of those employees was Omar al Bayoumi, a longstanding Saudi government agent who was linked to an extremist cell at a San Diego mosque. Bayoumi reported directly to the Saudi Embassy and its ambassador, Prince Bandar, according to recently released government documents. He was living in the U.S. and welcomed the first two Saudi hijackers into his home in the weeks leading up to the attacks, helped them open their bank account, and assigned individuals to look after and support them. These associates provided vital assistance to the hijackers, from transportation to English language lessons and flight schools.

Saudi officials and their paid representatives not only continue to deny the truth, but also try and label the 9/11 Community's efforts to fully understand the events that led to the greatest losses our lives as a conspiracy theory.

After nearly 22 years, it no longer surprises me what an extremely wealthy country can accomplish using its stewards. But what I, and the 9/11 Community at large, refuse to do is remain silent as a government responsible for the murder of our loved ones – and countless others – attempt to buy the public opinion of our fellow countrymen who promised to Never Forget.

Brett Eagleson lost his father, Bruce Eagleson, on 9/11 and is an advocate for many 9/11 community members.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.