Eight Adorable Prince William and Princess Charlotte Father-Daughter Photos

Since her birth on May 2, 2015, Princess Charlotte has become a firm favorite member of the royal family with fans around the world.

The princess is the only daughter of William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and has made a number of high-profile public appearances over the years, from royal tours to coronations and national celebrations.

A special bond highlighted by fans is the one existing between the little princess and her father, with a number pointing out the physical similarities between the two.

Here, Newsweek looks at eight of Charlotte and William's most-adorable father-daughter snapshots.

Royals in the Snow

Prince William smiles with a 10-month-old Princess Charlotte during a family skiing vacation in France, March 3, 2016. Online comments mention how alike father and daughter look. John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Charlotte was 10 months old, she was photographed with William during a skiing vacation in France, together with Kate and brother George.

The photos showed the family enjoying time together in the March snow, including shots of William and Kate taking part in a mock snowball fight.

First Royal Tour

Prince William holds Princess Charlotte during a royal tour of Canada on Vancouver Island, September 29, 2016. The young royal was a year old at the time. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte's first experience of a royal tour was made when she was a year old for an official visit to Canada with her parents and brother.

The royal children made only a small number of appearances in public during the visit to the country's West Coast, with a special kids' party for military families on Vancouver Island marking the centerpiece of their tour.

During the party, the princess was photographed with Prince William watching an entertainer make animal balloons and also meeting a miniature pony.

Hospital Visit

Prince William goes up steps with Princess Charlotte (left) and Prince George to visit their mother at St. Mary's Hospital in London after the birth of Prince Louis, April 23, 2018. The young girl is the only daughter in the Wales family. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

In 2018, the family of William and Kate expanded by one, with the birth of Prince Louis on April 23 at St Mary's Hospital in London.

The hospital is where all three of the royal couple's children were born and the steps of which are where they posed for the famous photographs introducing their newborns to the public.

On the day Louis was born, William was photographed by the waiting press and public, taking Charlotte and George to see their mother and new sibling.

Jubilee Walkabout

Prince William smiles at Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince George in Cardiff, Wales, marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, June 4, 2022. This was the children's first royal visit to the country. ASHLEY CROWDEN/AFP via Getty Images

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022, Charlotte and George made their first official visits to Wales with their parents to see preparations for community parties.

During their visit to the city of Cardiff, the two young royals participated in a walkabout to meet members of the public. During this, Prince William was seen offering both children reassurance and guidance on going through the process.

Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte and Prince William talk at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 2, 2022. The event marked the princess' first solo engagement with her parents. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's first solo engagement with her parents was made at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The royal watched a series of sports events, having been flown to the English city by her father in a helicopter.

Following aquatic and hockey events, Charlotte joined William and Kate for a visit to members of the SportsAid charity.

First Day at School

Prince William and Princess Charlotte hold hands at Lambrook School near Windsor, Berkshire, England, September 7, 2022. This was the young royal's first day there. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Image

In September 2022, Charlotte, George and Louis all started at a new school near their new home, close to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, in England.

The children were photographed with their parents arriving at Lambrook School in a traditional royal photocall, typically arranged when they begin a new educational institution.

For the occasion, William was seen holding his daughter's hand as they approached the school building and waiting headteacher.

Coronation Companion

Prince William sits with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation of King Charles III, Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. The young girl wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress, matching the one worn by her mother, the Princess of Wales. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Perhaps the most-important royal event that Charlotte has attended so far is the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey, London, on May 6.

For the historic ceremony, the princess sat next to her father, William, who as Prince of Wales had the most prominent seat at the event after those taken by the king and queen.

Charlotte was photographed throughout the service interacting with her father and brother Prince Louis, wearing a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress, matching the one worn by her mother, the Princess of Wales.

Trooping the Colour

Prince William stands with Princess Charlotte (in front of him) and family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour in London, June 17, 2023. Online viewers remarked upon the closeness of father and daughter. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During the annual Trooping the Colour event in June—King Charles' first as monarch—a number of fans pointed out a sweet exchange on the balcony of Buckingham Palace between Charlotte and her father.

During the military flypast over London, William affectionately placed his hands on his daughter's shoulders as she returned the gesture by holding onto his fingers.

