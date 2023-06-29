Eight Essential Tech Tools to Invest in for B2B Business Success

In today's highly competitive business environment, achieving business success comes down to the steps an entrepreneur takes in the early stages. For the B2B space in particular, the right technological investments early on can help not only build a reputable business reputation with potential customers, but also ensure that proper processes and procedures are put in place and maintained over time.

From systems to manage communications with customers to artificial intelligence technology that's constantly evolving, there is a wide range of tech tools entrepreneurs can leverage for a new business venture. To help narrow down the selection, eight Newsweek Expert Forum members each share one tech tool they consider an essential early investment for successfully launching a brand-new B2B business.

1. A Customer Relations Management System

Though many applicable technology tools can be utilized in today's competitive market, one of the most important in a B2B startup is an effective customer relations management system. It can assist in managing interactions with customers and prospects, tracking leads and sales, establishing funnels, drip campaigns and automating sales and marketing processes. - Alan Wozniak, Business Health Matters (BHM) Executive Consulting

2. Calendly

As simple as it sounds, Calendly or a similar tool can make it easier for your stakeholders to schedule time to meet with you. You'll save on back and forth time in emails and can set boundaries for when and how long you are willing to meet. Plus, it will also be easy to embed discovery questions and capture contact information. - Karen Mangia, The Engineered Innovation Group

3. A Professional Business Email

While I know that our email accounts have been with us through school, relationships, breakups and starting our adventures, if your business email ends with Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, Me or, heaven forbid, AOL, it has to go. A person judges you in 1/10th of a second. They will immediately decide if you are a "business" or a person dabbling in a side hustle. First impressions matter. - Stephanie Arnett, StephArnettMS

4. iMessage Verification

Getting my business verified on iMessages has been a huge advantage. It has allowed me to speak with my clients in a way more professional way. It also allows for my business partners and employees to easily stay caught up with what's going on between the client and our company. - Christian Anderson, Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

5. HubSpot

HubSpot really stands out because of its versatility. It's not just a customer relationship management system as it also has powerful marketing functionalities, letting you track customer relationships, run campaigns and manage sales pipelines. In addition, the platform is highly scalable and can be adapted to your needs as your business grows. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

6. A Financial Management Tool

An obvious statement is a CRM tool that can manage pipeline and sales booking, but equally important is a financial management tool that can automatically create purchase orders based on sales. When entering the B2B space, work often requires bundling services, including tracking subcontractor purchases and allocating to projects, so map out the financial management processes early. - Kevin Carr, Edera L3C (operates the National Coordination Center)

7. Artificial Intelligence

Learn how to integrate artificial intelligence technology like Chat GPT in your B2B offerings. AI has a wide application in many industries and promises to improve productivity. By offloading your mundane tasks to AI, you will have more time to look at ways where you can improve your B2B offerings while also improving your personal dealings with your potential and current clients. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

8. An Automatic Billing and Accounting Tool

I would invest in an automatic billing and accounting tool. Early on, most of my time was spent working on billing and accounting instead of other parts of my business—and that isn't my strong suit. I started seeing businesses doing all that automatically a couple of years ago and invested in it. It is such a time-saver and helps collect payments, which helps the business. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure