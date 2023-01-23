Elderly Dog Left Outside for Years Forced To Be Put Down After Being Mauled

An elderly dog was euthanized after being attacked by another dog, prompting animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to raise awareness about leaving animals unprotected.

The dog, Fluff, was chained up outside in a backyard in Bertie County, North Carolina when his owners contacted PETA on January 7 for help.

"This elderly dog was chained up outside 24/7 for years," Catie Cryar from PETA told Newsweek. "As with all chained dogs, he was very vulnerable to animal attacks."

When fieldworkers arrived, they found Fluff in an awful state, having suffered an attack from another dog and being unable to get away.

"Fluff was whimpering and bleeding and his breathing was labored. He was unable to stand and was clearly in agonizing pain. The most humane option for this dying dog was euthanasia to end his suffering, which we provided him with—free of charge for his owners," explained Cryar.

Another dog suffered a similar fate in December 2022 when Max was rescued by Great Plains SPCA after suffering a dog attack while tethered in the backyard.

Max was unable to fight back and eventually lost a limb as a result of the attack by two dogs.

"Every year, PETA's fieldworkers visit hundreds of dogs who are kept chained up outside 24/7 in all weather conditions, just like Fluff," said Cryar. "We provide them with clean water, food, insulated doghouses, toys, straw bedding in the winter, flea and flystrike control in the summer, affection that they wouldn't otherwise receive, and—when possible—a chance at a real life."

Great Plains SPCA previously told Newsweek that they recommend no animal should be tethered for more than 30 minutes at a time and three full hours in a day, and that animals should be supervised while tethered and always be provided water and shelter.

"PETA is currently lobbying for a state-wide chaining ban in North Carolina as well as a ban on unattended tethering in Bertie County," said Cryar.

PETA fieldworkers attended another tethering case in September 2022 when five neglected chained dogs were freed using state statute that allows any person to file a civil action for the custody of abused animals. In the case of the "Bertie 5," the dogs' owner has been charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals and is scheduled to go to court next month.

Fluff's heartbreaking story was shared on PETA's Facebook page where thousands of people were horrified to hear about his treatment and death.

"No dog should go through that," said one reply, while another wrote: "This poor boy deserved so much better."