Elderly Dogs Find Forever Home After Owner's Death: 'Perfection'

Two elderly dogs have found their perfect forever home.

Surrendered to a Sevier County Humane Society in Tennessee after their owner's death, Yorkshire Terrier Elvis and Maltese Mix Priscilla are both 12 years old.

The Sevier County Humane Society (SCHS) was founded 49 years ago and is a non-profit animal welfare organization.

Cheri Hagmeier from SCHS told Newsweek: "We are dedicated to inspiring community compassion and respect for animals, to improve their quality of life and to stop animal suffering and homelessness through education, spay and neuter and adoption services."

Geriatric pets Elvis and Priscilla came to the shelter after their owner died and the remaining family was unable to care for them. "Having lived their whole lives together, we determined they do best to stay together," said Hagmeier. "Coming into an animal shelter and then into a new home is stressful for any animal and especially difficult for geriatric pets."

Described as a bonded pair, the dogs had to be rehomed together. Bonded animals have a special relationship and should remain together for their physical and emotional well-being. Splitting up a bonded pair can lead to unnecessary stress, anxiety, and even depression in animals.

"Some family pets may not thrive when separated, and although it can be difficult to find a family ready to adopt two pets instead of one, it seemed important to make that effort for Elvis and Priscilla," said Hagmeier.

Luckily for these elderly pups, the perfect home was just around the corner.

"There was a fair amount of interest in the King of Rock-N-Roll and Priscilla," said Hagmeier. "They were with us for two days before being adopted by a kind couple from the Sevierville area. A follow-up check on them found they are adapting well and thriving with their new family."

The humane society shared the good news of Elvis and Priscilla's new home on their Facebook page, where thousands of users reacted and left comments.

"So happy for these sweet babies," said one commenter, while another wrote: "So glad they will be together!"

"A picture of perfection, thank you all so much," said another comment. Another Facebook user wrote: "I am so glad they got adopted together."

The couple who adopted the two elderly dogs have previously had pets and received good references, leaving the team at SCHS confident that they will have a happy life.

"We hope that this story will inspire animal shelter adoptions and encourage people to consider senior pets when adding to their families," said Hagmeier.