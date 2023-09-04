Elderly Dogs Waiting for Forever Homes Break Hearts: 'Deserve All the Love'

An animal shelter has shared some of its oldest residents in a heartwarming video, with staff saying that "older dogs deserve the same chance as puppies."

"The RSPCA Brisbane Animal Care Campus, located at Wacol, is one of the most significant animal-welfare facilities in the southern hemisphere," Jacobbe McBride, communications and PR specialist at RSPCA Queensland, told Newsweek. This is an animal welfare charity located in the Australian state.

Like many shelters, the workers there have taken to social media to share the reality of life for the animal residents. With thousands of followers on TikTok, shelter works frequently share snapshots of their residents and staff.

From left: Lettie; and Sandy, two of the senior shelter dogs waiting for a new home at RSPCA Queensland. A spokesperson there told Newsweek that older canines need just as much love as puppies. RSPCA Queensland

In an August 20 video with over 853,000 views, the team shared some of their oldest pets, including 10-year-old Lettie, Bonnie, 8, and Olly, 7.

"The consensus on the TikTok is that it was created to showcase some of the more senior pets we have at the Wacol campus," said McBride.

"Here at RSPCA Queensland, we believe that every single animal, great or small, in our shelters deserve a second chance at finding a forever home," McBride added. "We strive to connect animals of all ages to people who will love and care for them as they are, regardless of ailments."

Older dogs are often overlooked at animal shelters for a few reasons—from concerns about their health or potential behavioral issues to feeling that the pet may not live as long or wouldn't be as easy to train. But one dog recently helped by the RSPCA proved these ideas to be totally wrong.

Woof Woof was surrendered to the shelter late in 2022 when his owners were unable to afford much-needed vet treatment.

Woof Woof, the senior dog who was handed to the shelter after his owners could not afford his vet care, left, and a picture of Mr. Woof with his new owner, Camilla Speirs, right. She said how she had been waiting for a new pet. RSPCA Queensland

"Woof Woof is a quirky, senior fellow with a gentle personality and very distinctive front legs. RSPCA vets assessed him and determined that he needed patella surgery on his rear leg, so he was put into foster care," said McBride. "Meanwhile, Camilla Speirs had been waiting for the right moment to introduce a new Jack Russell into her life after losing her beloved dog, Max."

Speirs became Woof Woof's foster carer, and it was little surprise to anyone when he became a "foster fail."

Senior dogs Olly (left) and Chase at the shelter in Australia. The animals are awaiting their happy ending. RSPCA Queensland

"Mr. Woof was my first foster experience, and suffice to say I failed from day one. He is an amazing addition to my world, and I'm incredibly grateful to each and every person who played a part in his treatment and recovery," said Spiers. "I'm looking forward to making sure the rest of his life is happy and adventure-filled."

In more than 7,200 comments, TikTok users sent their wishes for the rest of the older dogs waiting for their happy endings in the shelter.

"I love older animals they have given their life to making people feel loved and they deserve all the love they can get," read one comment.

Another user wrote: "I don't understand how someone could go to this shelter and not try to adopt all of them."

