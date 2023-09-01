Animal Attacks

Elderly Texas Man Mauled by Dogs To Have Leg Amputated Following Attack

An elderly man in Texas, who was mauled by two dogs, is set to have his leg amputated.

The 76-year-old San Antonio man, Max de Los Santos, suffered serious injuries when the two dogs attacked, Fox San Antonio reported. De Los Santos was left with serious wounds to his neck, arm and legs after the attack on August 16.

The man has been in hospital ever since, where doctors told him his injuries were so severe that his leg will have to be amputated, the news outlet reported.

Nearby residents had already complained about the pit bull and German shepherd that attacked the man. As the attack happened, a neighbor used a metal baton to ward off the dogs, which may have saved the man's life.

Pit bull
A stock photo shows a pit bull. A man who was attacked by a pit bull and a German Shepard is having his leg amputated. GabyCalvo/Getty

"No one should ever have to see that with their loved one and tell them, 'I'm sorry, you're going to have to have your leg removed," de Los Santos' wife Beatrice told Fox San Antonio.

The amputation news has hit the family hard. Beatrice said that her husband used to love dancing, which she fears is no longer possible.

"That was his style. That was his whole demeanor of enjoying life," she told Fox San Antonio.

The husband and wife also used to volunteer at Meals on Wheels, which is a charity that works to provide meals to the elderly.

"Helpless. That is the worst thing that can happen when your loved one has been mauled, mangled. Just totally ripped apart," Beatrice told Fox San Antonio. "The house is not set up for somebody who has one leg. Our life is not set up for somebody with one leg...We can't go shopping like we used to anymore. It's going to be very, very different life for all of us. I feel frustrated every single day. Just overwhelmed. But I have to think God is good."

According to police officers, the owners of the dogs responsible have not been charged, but the dogs have been euthanized.

Domestic dogs that attack humans have usually not been trained properly. Pit bulls and German shepherds are known for becoming vicious if they are not properly trained.

However, dog attacks that result in this type of serious injury are rare.

Over 4 million people are bitten by dogs in the U.S. each year, with one in five of these bites requiring medical attention, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is rare for a person to be killed by a dog, however it is more likely among children than adults.

Between 1999 and 2020, 33 people died on average each year from dog attacks in the U.S., CDC data shows.

San Antonio City Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda said that the city had dispatched more police to the area so that residents can feel safer following the incident.

"They're living in their neighborhood in fear, so I've asked them to give a little more presence in the area so they can feel safe in their homes," Havrda told Fox San Antonio.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about dogs? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC