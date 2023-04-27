Elementary Student Ordered To Eat Own Vomit By School Staff: Police

An Indiana student was told to eat his own vomit by staff at an elementary school, according to police.

Police in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis, were alerted to reports that a 7-year-old Brown Elementary School special education student had been mistreated on April 12.

Following an investigation, police learned a student in the life skills program had allegedly been mistreated. Officers apprehended four staff members.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, child abuse and neglect are common issues in the U.S.

Stock image of abused child. The student was made to eat their own vomit. Getty

It added at least one in seven children in the country has experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year, although it is likely the figure is underestimated.

Teacher Sara Seymour, 27, was charged with neglect of a dependent as a level 6 felony and failure to report a Class B misdemeanor, aid Debra Kanipe, 63, was charged with neglect of a dependent as a level 6 felony and failure to report a Class B misdemeanor.

Teacher Julie Taylor, 48, was charged with failure to report a Class B misdemeanor, and aid Kristen Mitchell, 38, was charged with failure to report a Class B misdemeanor.

A Brownsburg Police Department (BPD) news release shared on its Facebook page on April 26, revealed the horrendous allegations against the staff.

It said: "Through the course of various interviews, and the review of other evidence, Seymour is to have allegedly advised the victim that if he vomited, he would be required to eat what he threw up.

"Taylor was present and provided a tray for the child to vomit on. After the victim did indeed vomit, Janipe provided the spoon that the child was compelled to use to consume some of his vomit.

"Both Seymour and Kanipe stood at each side of the child while he consumed a portion of the vomit. Mitchell and King were present and witnessed the incident."

An April 17 press release shared by the Brownsburg Community School Corporation stated it had started the termination process for two of the special education staff members

It added: "Three additional staff members are on administrative leave and under investigation for their roles in this incident."

When school administrators learned about the allegations, they removed the accused staff from having any contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said: "As educators, protecting the safety and welfare of our students is at the core of who we are.

"We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges."

Newsweek has contacted the Brownsburg Police Department for comment.