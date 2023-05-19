Wildlife

Happy Elephant Diving Into Swimming Pool Delights Internet

By
Wildlife Elephant Internet TikTok Viral

A video of an elephant diving into a swimming pool has delighted the internet.

A TikTok video posted by yexianggu shows an Asian elephant in a tank of water at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in southern Thailand.

At first, only its body is visible, as it appears to keep its head above the water. But then, the elephant takes a dive and submerges itself entirely.

Elephant swimming underwater
A stock photo shows an elephant swimming underwater. A video of another elephant diving into a swimming pool in Thailand has delighted the internet. Dave Primov/Getty

A row of spectators can be seen watching in awe as the elephant continues to swim along the tank in and up and down motion before surfacing again.

"My god, elephants can swim," a caption to the video read.

The video has been viewed more than 410,000 times on the social media platform, and gained over 38,000 likes.

Over 500 people took to the comments section, to express surprise and delight at the video.

"Did we all know elephants could swim?!" one TikTok user said in the comments section.

"That's awesome," another user said, Another TIkTok user said: "I have never seen this. Amazing!"

"I have such mixed emotions," someone else commented.

@yexianggu

My God, elephants can swim.😂😂😂#fyp #tiktok #elephants

♬ Just A Girl - No Doubt

Although it may seem surprising due to their size, elephants are fully capable swimmers. In the wild, elephants can easily walk up to 80 miles a day, meaning swimming can be a welcome change and relief on their legs.

In the wild, swimming may also be necessary when they cross rivers and lakes on annual migrations. Some experts believe that Asian elephants came to be in Sri Lanka because they crossed the sea by swimming. There are an estimated 7,500 elephants living in Sri Lanka today.

They can actually swim for up to six hours at a time.

As some TikTok commenters pointed out, their trunks make it easy for them to swim underwater while still being able to breathe.

"They come with a great snorkel," one TikTok user said. Another social media user said: "Built-in snorkel. makes sense."

"They got a built-in snorkel of course they swim," another person said. "I bet that feels heavenly on their joints lol," another person commented.

Elephants also like to play in the water. They will often splash each other and make waves in the water, especially as a way to cool down on hot days.

Asian elephants are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are an estimated 16,000 living in captivity, according to a 2019 study.

Read more

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about elephants? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC