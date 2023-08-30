Experts

Elevating Customer Experience: Embracing Hospitality as the Foundation

Here are five key areas that companies can focus on to improve their customer service by embracing the principles of hospitality.

Charles Ryan Minton , Customer & Employee Experience Expert, Keynote Speaker and Best Selling Author, Thanks for Coming in Today™
lobby interior
Akhilesh Sharma/stock.adobe.com
Experts

When it comes to providing exceptional customer experiences, few industries excel quite like the hotel business. With a strong emphasis on hospitality, hotels have mastered the art of creating a welcoming environment and exceeding guests' expectations. For companies aspiring to enhance their customer service, the hotel industry offers valuable insights and strategies that can be adopted across various sectors. Drawing from my experience as a hotel executive, here are five key areas that companies can focus on to improve their customer service by embracing the principles of hospitality.

1. Foster a Culture of Warmth and Genuine Care

In the hotel industry, a warm and genuine welcome sets the tone for the guest's entire stay. Similarly, companies can create a positive customer experience by fostering a culture of warmth and genuine care. This starts with hiring employees who possess strong interpersonal skills and an inherent desire to serve. Emphasize empathy and empower your team to go the extra mile to make customers feel valued and appreciated.

2. Personalize the Customer Experience

In the hotel business, personalization is a hallmark of exceptional service. From remembering a guest's name to anticipating their preferences, personalization enhances the overall experience. Companies can apply this principle by collecting data and leveraging it to tailor the customer journey. Personalized recommendations, customized offers, and thoughtful gestures can create a lasting impression and forge a deeper connection with customers.

3. Prioritize Effective Communication

Clear and effective communication is vital in the hospitality industry, where seamless service delivery relies on accurate information exchange. To improve customer service, companies should prioritize effective communication at all touchpoints. Encourage active listening, ensure prompt and relevant responses, and provide regular updates to customers. Transparent and empathetic communication builds trust and fosters long-term relationships.

4. Pay Attention to Detail

In the hotel business, attention to detail is paramount. From immaculate room cleanliness to flawless service, every aspect contributes to the guest's satisfaction. Companies should adopt a similar mindset, understanding that even the smallest details can have a significant impact on the customer experience. Assess your processes, identify pain points, and continuously refine them to streamline operations and exceed customer expectations.

5. Empower and Train Employees

Hotels invest heavily in training their staff to be exemplary ambassadors of hospitality. This dedication to employee development ensures that every guest interaction is memorable. For companies seeking to enhance customer service, investing in comprehensive training programs that focus on hospitality principles is crucial. Empower your employees to make decisions, emphasize the importance of empathy and problem-solving skills, and encourage a continuous learning culture.

The hotel industry's success in delivering exceptional customer experiences industries can elevate their customer service and gain a competitive edge. Focus on fostering a culture of warmth and genuine care, personalizing the customer experience, prioritizing effective communication, paying attention to detail, and empowering and training employees. By embracing these principles, companies can provide a customer experience that leaves a lasting positive impression, fosters loyalty, and drives business growth. I've seen the impact of these principles first-hand when being tasked with going into underperforming hotels struggling with poor customer service reviews and turning them around.

So, if you're looking to deliver great customer experiences, look no further than the hotel business, where hospitality serves as the ultimate inspiration.

Remember, exceptional customer service starts from within and ripples outward—a genuine commitment to hospitality can transform your company's customer experience and set you apart from the competition.

The Newsweek Expert Forum is an invitation-only network of influential leaders, experts, executives, and entrepreneurs who share their insights with our audience.
What's this?
Content labeled as the Expert Forum is produced and managed by Newsweek Expert Forum, a fee based, invitation only membership community. The opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Newsweek or the Newsweek Expert Forum.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC