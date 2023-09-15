It's Rutting Season and This Elk Is 'Already Mad' at 7 a.m. in Viral Clip

As summer draws to a close and autumn comes rolling in, many of us humans start to think about slowing down and heading inside for cozy evenings and big sweaters.

This is not the case however, for the elk of Yellowstone National Park, as come September, they venture far and wide in search for mates during a period known as the rut.

One woman caught part of the spectacle on film in a video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on TikTok.

In the video posted by Josie Weaver, @cricketbbyweave, she films from her window in Mammoth, Wyoming, as a large elk makes his way across a lawn, making an extremely loud and high-pitched noise.

"All morning...non-stop," Weaver can be heard saying.

"It's 7am and he's already mad," reads the text.

In another video posted by Weaver, an elk can be seen running through a town center, making the same noise while people rush to take cover in nearby buildings.

Male elk, known as bulls, can weigh up to 700 pounds, and stand up to 5 feet high at the shoulder, so it's not a creature you want to come across during the rut. Their mating season runs through September and October, with calves born in May to late June.

Elk are the most abundant large mammal found in Yellowstone, and due to their large horns, they are also one of the most photographed.

Bull elk can be extremely dangerous during the rut, and the National Park Service warns that you must stay a minimum of 25 yards away from all wildlife in early autumn.

"Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk," they say, "Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible. Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach."

The noise the male elk make during the rut is called a bugle as they chase a group of a dozen or more females, known as a harem.

A stock image of a wild elk. It's elk rutting season in the Yellowstone National Park, and one woman caught part of the spectacle on film in a video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on TikTok. Jaroslav Sugarek/Getty Images

"Mammoth Hot Springs is grand central for the elk rut," the Yellowstone National Park Lodges says. "Watching in the village itself is easiest, but if you want to get away from the crowds you might try exploring Swan Lake Flats and the Madison Valley."

They also warn that you may not even be safe in your car during the rut. "Be aware that during this time, male elk can be highly aggressive and will charge cars and people," they say, "DO NOT approach on foot or in your vehicle."

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"Someone for the love of god get that Elk a date," commented one user.

"My cat is acting like he's prepared to fight this dude," shared another.

Newsweek has reached out to Weaver via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.