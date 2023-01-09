What Did Ellen DeGeneres Say to Taylor Swift? Emily Ratajkowski Slams Host

Model Emily Ratajkowski has slammed Ellen DeGeneres for an awkward interview with Taylor Swift in 2012.

A TikTok account posted two videos of the "Blank Space" singer side-by-side where she talked about being a young artist and interviewers reducing her to the men she'd dated.

The second video showed a 2012 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the comedian grilled her about her love life.

"When I was like 23, people were just kind of reducing me to — kind of making slide shows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," Swift told Apple Beats' Zane Lowe in 2019.

"It's a way to take a woman who is doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and it's, in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill."

Although she didn't name DeGeneres in the Lowe clip, the TikTok posted her 2012 interview where she was quizzed about her relationship with actor Zac Efron, which she tried to deny.

"Ok, so which song on the album is about Zac Efron?" DeGeneres pushed, and then made a gesture to her head, implying Swift was crazy when she denied they had ever dated.

The host then asked the singer to ring a bell during a slideshow of photos featuring Swift standing with different celebrities. The host put pictures of various men Swift had met on a screen, and asked the singer to ring a bell when the subject of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" appeared.

Some of the photos included her real-life exes such as Taylor Lautner and Joe Jonas, but also Justin Bieber, Rob Lowe and Justin Timberlake.

Swift seemed very uncomfortable throughout the segment and begged Ellen, "I don't want to. They'll send me angry emails, and I don't want to get them."

But Ellen insisted and Swift tried to stand up for herself by saying: "Stop it, stop it, stop. This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

The TikTok was inundated with comments, including from Ratajkowski who slammed DeGeneres.

"This is so f**** up. She is literally begging her to stop," the model commented under the video.

DeGeneres wrapped up her long running talk show in 2022 after 19 years on air and allegations surfaced in 2020 about the program being a toxic work environment behind the scenes.

In a segment at the start of season 18 of the show in September 2020, DeGeneres said of the reports: "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Her on-air statement followed a memo the star had sent to staffers on her show, in which she wrote: "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly, some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."