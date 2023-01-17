What Happened to Elliot Blair? U.S. Public Defender Dies in Mexico

California public defender Elliot Blair died after falling from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico, according to local reports.

However, his friends and family have publicly shared their beliefs that his death was not an accident but may have been a murder.

Blair, 33, was in Rosarito, Mexico, celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Kimberly Williams when he died on January 14.

Mexican police said the fall was accidental and some local news sites reported Blair had been drinking.

However, a GoFundMe page dedicated to Blair, created by friend and colleague of the couple Annie Rodriguez, paints a different picture.

"On January 14, 2023, Elliot Blair and his wife, Kim, were in Rosarito, Mexico, celebrating their one year wedding anniversary when Elliot was tragically killed," the page said.

"We wish we could provide everyone with more information, but very limited information has been disclosed by authorities in Mexico.

"He was the victim of a brutal crime. His family is working with US officials to gain more information."

The page also explains that both Blair and Williams had been dedicated to their roles as public defenders in Orange County, California, since 2017.

The information on the page notes that the donations will go towards transporting Blair's body from Mexico to the U.S. and dealing with the "red tape" as well as any other issues.

The GoFundMe Page description continued: "I am Kim and Elliot's friend and colleague. Elliot was like my little brother.

"All donated funds will be used by Kim and Elliot's family in their search for answers and to help Kim with any personal finances as she grieves her Elliot. All funds will be directly transferred to Kim.

"This is the only GoFundMe approved by and in support of Elliot's family.

The page has already exceeded its $100,000, raising $101,207 as of press time.

According to the Mexican local news site Patrulla 646 Código Rojo, hotel staff notified authorities of the incident. When police arrived, Blair was lying face down and unconscious.

When paramedics later arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Public Defender Martin Schwarz spoke with the Orange County Register and gave further details about the incident.

He said that he was working with U.S. officials to gain more information but the report indicated that Schwarz suggested Blair had been "slain."

"He impacted countless lives and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.

"We have been in communication with the family and are doing what we can to support them in this difficult time, including working with local and federal officials to help provide them with answers."

Newsweek has contacted the GoFundMe organizers and the Rosarito Police Department for comment.