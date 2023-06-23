U.S.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Here's Who Bookmakers Think Will Win

U.S. Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Fighting Facebook

Elon Musk is favored to beat Mark Zuckerberg should the billionaire tech moguls go ahead with a proposed cage fight, according to a leading bookmaker.

On Tuesday, in a conversation with another social media user about reports Zuckerberg is planning to launch a Twitter rival, Musk said: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol." Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, with the caption "send me location," after which Musk replied "Vegas Octagon," a venue regularly used by the UFC.

Betfair, a prominent British bookmaker, is offering odds of 4/6 on Musk beating Zuckerberg in a cage fight, should one go ahead. This means someone betting on Musk will make $4 in profit per $6 stake, should the Tesla and SpaceX boss win. The odds of Zuckerberg winning are 1/1, with 3/1 on the match ending in a tie.

The bookie reported odds of 20/1 on Musk winning by a knockout or a technical knockout, with 20/1 on Zuckerberg winning by the same method. Musk stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 187 pounds, and Zuckerberg is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds, according to The Guardian. However, the Facebook boss is a trained jiu-jitsu fighter who won medals at a tournament in Redwood City, California, last month.

Comp Photo, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk (L) at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris, France, on June 16, 2023. Mark Zuckerberg (R) in Brussels, Belgium, in 2020. Betfair is offering odds of 4/6 on Musk winning if the two men have a cage fight, as they discussed online. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images; KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Rosbottom, a spokesperson for Betfair, told Newsweek: "The fight is 10/1 to happen this year and 4/1 to take place in 2024. Las Vegas is the 4/5 favorite location to host the fight, while it is 50/1 to happen in space."

The Betfair odds on other possible locations, should the fight go ahead, include 10/1 for Miami, 9/1 for Saudi Arabia and 5/4 for the metaverse.

Betfair said the odds are 4/6 on the contest being streamed on Facebook, if it goes ahead, with the same odds for Twitter.

Odds of 6/4 are offered on Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor helping to train one of the two fighters, versus 2/1 for retired boxer Mike Tyson.

Newsweek reached out to Zuckerberg and Musk for comment via the Meta and Tesla press offices, respectively. The Twitter press office was also contacted for comment, to which it responded with the poo emoji as it does automatically to any media inquiries.

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have made major moves to expand their business empires over the past couple of years, with the former purchasing Twitter in October after spending months trying to back out of a $44 billion deal.

The previous year, Zuckerberg announced the parent company of Facebook, the social media behemoth he launched in 2004, was changing its name to Meta as part of a new focus on virtual and augmented reality.

