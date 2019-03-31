Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, this weekend released a surprised rap on SoundCloud about Harambe, the famous gorilla fatally shot by a zookeeper.

Musk tweeted out on Saturday what appeared to be the album cover of his first-ever rap single “RIP Harambe,” alongside a link to the track published on the online music sharing website.

In the song, Musk spits a heavily-autotuned tribute to the late 17-year-old gorilla who was shot dead in 2016 by a Cincinnati Zoo staffer after a three-year-old child climbed into Harambe's enclosure.

“RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen,” Musk raps. “RIP Harambe, smoking on some strong, hey, in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you.”

Unloaded under the record label Emo G Records, "RIP Harambe" has been played over 266,000 times since it was uploaded on Saturday morning.

“I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” Musk tweeted after dropping the track.

The 47-year-old entrepreneur, who has a famously spontaneous and strange internet presence, has previously created his own tequila, sold flamethrowers and posted numerous hilarious — and sometimes infuriating — tweets that gone viral.

Although it remains unclear why Musk released the song, some social media users have speculated that it could be an early April Fools jokes.

While the Harambe rap is unlikely to cause Musk legal troubles, some of his past tweets have landed the tech in hot water. In 2018, the CEO's tweet about possibly taking Tesla public resulted in a federal fraud probe and ultimately a $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The surprise track comes roughly one month after Musk announced plans to move Tesla stores to an online-only system in order to make the price of the company’s electric cars more affordable. According to The Verge, Musk conceded that there will be job losses in the move. However, it’s currently not known exactly how many stores will be closed or how many employees will be affected by the transition.

“Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers,” a Tesla blog post read. “The important thing for customers in the United States to understand is that with online sales, anyone in any state can quickly and easily buy a Tesla.”

Under the online system, customers will be allowed to return a car within seven days of purchase or 1,000 miles for a full refund. “You can now buy a Tesla in North America via your phone in about one minute, and that capability will soon be extended worldwide,” the company said. “We are also making it much easier to try out and return a Tesla, so that a test drive prior to purchase isn’t needed… you could buy a Tesla, drive several hundred miles for a weekend road trip with friends and then return it for free.”

Getty Images/Robyn Beck-Pool