Opinion

Elon Musk Is Stoking Antisemitism for Clicks | Opinion

Ian Haworth , columnist, speaker and host of "Off Limits"
Opinion ADL Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Twitter, has decided to publicly pick a feud with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish organization founded in 1913 to combat the defamation of the Jewish people. Just hours after the ADL's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, was invited to meet with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the hashtag #BanTheADL started trending on the platform, fueled by figures including far-Right activist Keith O'Brien, former MMA fighter Jake Shields, and Hitler-loving white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Musk himself amplified the call, engaging with these contemptible characters and causing their tweets to go viral. After O'Brien, the self-described "best friend" of Nick Fuentes, accused the ADL of extortion, Musk wrote that the "ADL has tried very hard to strangle X/Twitter."

He also responded to Alex Jones' description of the ADL as the "most pro-Hitler organization" he's ever seen, calling the ADL "the biggest generators of anti-Semitism on this platform!" and blaming the ADL for "most of our revenue loss" after the ADL put "pressure on advertisers."

The hashtag and tweets generated an avalanche of antisemitic posts, which continued throughout the weekend. With Elon Musk jumping head-first into these murky waters, #BanTheADL brought out a torrent of antisemitism that had apparently been bubbling just beneath the surface.

Of course, you can have a legitimate debate around the ADL and its impact. As a conservative, it's not lost on me that the ADL long ago lost its claim to being a non-partisan actor. These days, the ADL's policy positions are indistinguishable from those of the Democratic Party. The ADL is indeed a partisan entity that has gone far beyond its original mission and routinely engages in attacks on free speech. In the same way that criticism of Israel isn't necessarily antisemitic, it's wrong to argue that all criticism of the ADL is also antisemitic.

And yet, the #BanTheADL campaign piloted by Fuentes and his cronies proves that the lines between objective criticism and thinly-veiled antisemitism are blurry at best, and non-existent at worst.

After all, one of the most common antisemitic tropes is the idea that Jews are to blame for their own persecution, and collectively control American institutions through financial dominance. Sound familiar? Perhaps unwittingly, this is exactly what Musk accused the ADL of.

Elon Musk
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

It's especially egregious for Musk to amplify a hashtag banning an organization given that Musk presented his purchase of Twitter, now X, as a virtuous act in defense of free speech. If Musk is truly a free speech absolutist, why does this apply to open antisemites on his platform (as it should), but not organizations that work to oppose his policies?

The answer is, because it drives engagement. In the case of #BanTheADL, the unfortunate reality is that stoking antisemitism gets the clicks.

I do not believe Elon Musk is an antisemite, but that doesn't mean he can't be guilty of stoking antisemitism. By engaging with white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and antisemites on the admittedly contentious subject of the modern ADL, Musk is doing just that—while boosting engagement at the same time.

The ADL is hardly the only activist group lobbying social media platforms to address areas of concern, real or imaginary, and it's far from the most influential or financially powerful. But while #BanTheADL continues to trend, #BanTheSPLC, #BanTheACLU, and #BanCAIR are nowhere to be found.

What we have is yet another case of a legitimate debate hijacked by determined bad actors driven by the conspiratorial fantasy of Jewish power over American life. And Musk is getting millions of impressions on his website thanks to the controversy.

Ian Haworth is a columnist, speaker and host of "Off Limits". You can follow him on X at @ighaworth. You can also find him on Substack.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC