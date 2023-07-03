Donald Trump Handed Big Win After Elon Musk Misstep

Some social media users have said they are moving to Donald Trump's Truth Social platform in the wake of Elon Musk restricting the number of tweets that Twitter users can see.

On Saturday, Musk announced that Twitter users will now be faced with limits on how many posts they can see in a day in order to address the "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation" on the platform.

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, said that verified Twitter accounts will be limited to seeing 6,000 posts per day, while unverified profiles will only be able to view 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts just 300.

Musk later updated the restrictions in a follow-up tweet to state that verified accounts would be limited to 10,000 posts a day, unverified ones to 1,000, and new unverified accounts to 500.

Illustration of President Donald Trump standing next to a phone screen displaying the Truth Social app. Some Twitter users said they're switching to Truth Social after Twitter limited the number of posts they can see per day. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

As a result, waves of Twitter users announced they would be making the move to Truth Social, the social media app created by the former president's Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) after he was banned from all mainstream social media platforms in the wake of the January 6 attack.

"Let's all join Truth Social. It's Trump's App he built after his Twitter ban. Very similar to Twitter without Elon Musk's restrictions," Twitter user @Munyah_Wacho tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Hello Mutuals let's join the purge, I am maintaining my twitter @JVO____ on Truth Social since Elon Musk don't want to have some sense."

After eleven plus years on Twitter if @elonmusk doesn’t stop the program he put in place limiting viewing of tweets I’ll be deleting the app for good. Just signed up for Truth Social. I don’t want to leave but what happened yesterday is completely unacceptable. — Proud American 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RaptorGuy2018) July 2, 2023

The apparent surge of new Truth Social users coincided with the Truth Social app temporarily crashing on Sunday, according to Down Detector, with several people complaining about not being able to access their accounts.

"It crashed, Truth wasn't prepared to handle the influx of Twitter users who hopped on yesterday through today hence the crash," one person commented on the Down Detector website.

Trump himself poked fun at people venting their frustrations about Twitter's restrictions limit by sharing a meme on Truth Social showing a person heading towards his platform's logo, along with the caption: "When you log in to Twitter and find you've reached your limit."

Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, told Reuters that Musk's plan to limit usage on Twitter could be "catastrophic" in terms of advertising revenue.

"This certainly isn't going to make it any easier to convince advertisers to return," Enberg said. "It's a hard sell already to bring advertisers back."

Twitter's U.S. advertising revenue fell by 59 percent to $88 million in the period between April 1 and the first week of May, down 59 percent compared to the previous year, according to internal revenue documents reviewed by The New York Times.

It is unclear how long the usage restrictions will be in place at Twitter.

Newsweek reached out to TMTG via email for comment.

Twitter's press office responded with an automated poop emoji reply when contacted by Newsweek for comment.