Emissions-Free School Buses Are a Pricey Priority

School buses will play an integral role in reducing harmful pollutants in the atmosphere, experts say. The transportation category makes up 30 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In the U.S., school buses are the largest public transportation fleet, with more than two and a half times the number of vehicles of all other forms of mass transit combined, according to the New York School Bus Contractors Association. The organization says that there are more than 480,000 yellow school buses employed in student transportation across the country. Over 26 million students are transported on those buses each day during the school year.

An emissions reduction is beneficial for the planet and its residents. Students from impoverished communities are most likely to be impacted by school bus emissions, seeing as 70 percent of children from low-income households take the bus to school.

That high number means that more buses run and idle in their residential areas, filling the air with pollutants, making individuals vulnerable to impaired cognitive function and respiratory illnesses, among other conditions. (Worth noting: Asthma affects about 6.3 million children in the U.S. alone, making it the most common long-term childhood disease in America, according to the EPA.)

Children walk to a Lion Electric school bus. Lion Electric

Cities and states across the nation are taking a strong stance against internal combustion engine vehicles, essentially disallowing many of them from being sold or driven in their areas after a certain year.

Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington have all announced plans to follow the guidelines of California's Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which mandates that 35 percent of new cars and light trucks be zero-emission vehicles by 2026. That number rises to 68 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

That same rule is less strict when it comes to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, the categories that school buses fall into. It says that they should be zero-emission by 2045 "where feasible." California already plans to prohibit the sale of large diesel trucks by 2036.

This past July, Lion Electric, a battery-electric school bus provider, opened the largest U.S. plant dedicated to medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles in Joliet, Illinois. The company estimates that the opening of the plant will create 1,400 jobs and produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year once it is operating at full capacity.

Lion Electric school bus pictured on a U.S. roadway. Lion Electric

But even if the company runs at full capacity for a decade, that's still not enough time to replace half of the school buses in the country, assuming districts have the funding to pay for the changeover.

Lion Electric's buses are reported to cost $375,000 each, about $150,000 more than a traditionally powered school bus.

"The goal of a 100-percent electric school bus fleet in New York by 2035 is an ambitious yet worthy cause. Although current school buses are powered by gas and diesel, they have always been a climate-conscious choice as each bus takes over a dozen cars off the road each day," Nick Vallone, executive vice president of the New York School Bus Contractors Association, told Newsweek.

"A transition towards electric school buses will only improve upon that reputation. Our focus as contractors is to maintain safety standards and to be conscious of the increased cost this will present our school district customers and New York State taxpayers."

The United States federal government has plans to help fund the transition. In April, the EPA announced that at least $400 million in grants would be made available to purchase buses that emit less pollutants as part of the Clean School Bus Program.

Lion Electric school buses lined up in a parking lot. Lion Electric

The grants are part of the larger Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which earmarked $5 billion to transform the country's school bus fleets.

"Greater availability and use of low- and zero-emission school buses will improve air quality in and around schools and communities, save schools money, create good-paying clean energy jobs and reduce greenhouse gas pollution, protecting people and the planet," Joseph Goffman, principal deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation performing delegated duties of assistant administrator at the EPA, told Newsweek.

"The emission reductions will result in cleaner air for students riding the buses, bus drivers, school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities the buses drive through each day. Beyond the community, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the bus replacement projects funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector on climate change."

Forbes estimates that zero-emission school buses can save school districts between $4,000 and $11,000 per bus per year. The Electric School Bus Initiative says that a school district operating an electric school bus can expect to save over $100,000 in lifetime fuel and maintenance costs compared to the equivalent diesel bus.

In May, Lion Electric reported that it had 2,270 all-electric school buses in its order books.