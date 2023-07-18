Viral Moment Golden Retriever Realizes His Owners Are Back From Vacation

It's always hard leaving our dogs behind when we go away, but we can't take them everywhere and sometimes it's unavoidable.

One couple had a very emotional reunion with their golden retriever, Rory, when picking him up after coming back from vacation.

In a video posted to the TikTok account @goldenboyrory, Rory can be seen watching his owners pulling up in their car as he looks through a fence in an outdoor enclosure. He then runs to greet them. Once they're all on the same side of the fence, he excitedly runs between his two owners, showing them how much he's missed them.

"We missed him so much!" reads the caption.

A stock image shows an excited golden retriever.

The video drew mixed responses on TikTok, with many users saying that they could never leave their dog to go on vacation and that the couple shouldn't have left Rory at home or should have taken him with them.

"I could never go to holiday without my baby," commented one user, to which the original poster replied, "It's not easy leaving him but he's in the best care and we need breaks."

Some dog owners may want to take their dogs with them on vacation, while some might choose to not go away at all. And some may be able to enjoy their time away knowing they have provided the best possible care for their pet.

When choosing who will care for your pet while you're gone, a friend or family member who knows your dog is usually the best option. If this isn't possible, you could leave the pet with a pet sitter or a kennel. If so, there are a few things to keep in mind.

"It's important to take the time to find a place that's suitable for your pet, as each one will vary and the environment can be stressful," the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) says.

It continues: "If it's your first time choosing an animal boarding place, ask your vet or friends for recommendations. You can also contact local councils or search online for local places. Always visit the boarder before choosing one."

The RSPCA recommends checking the following things when researching kennels:

Do they have an up-to-date license?

Do they have insurance coverage in case your pet needs emergency care?

Are the facilities clean, dry, draft-free, secure and shaded?

Can they accommodate any medical issues your pet has?

Are all dogs and cats up-to-date with flea and worm treatments?

"If the boarding establishment isn't happy to answer your questions or you're not satisfied they'll be able to care for your pet properly, keep looking for a reputable boarder until you find one you feel happy with," the RSPCA says.

Meanwhile, TikTok commenters were split about the video.

"Omg that's so beautiful he was so happy. I just love Dogs thank you for sharing. Maybe the best part of the holiday lol," said one.

"OMG, I would never [enjoy] my holiday without my dog," commented another.

"I'm so sorry about the comments on here, even dog parents are allowed holidays! Doesn't mean we don't love them, hope you had the best time x," wrote another user.

