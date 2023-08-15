Enes Kanter Freedom Says He'd Average 60 Points and 30 Rebounds in the WNBA

These days, Enes Kanter Freedom's NBA career has come to a close. That doesn't mean the former center has left the public eye, though.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Freedom wrote that "Men don't belong in women's spaces. Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports" and questioned where the outrage would be if he donned a wig, identified as a woman, and joined the NBA. The big man also appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom to discuss the topic.

So what did he say exactly? And what's the online reaction been like?

Let's check it out.

Enes Kanter Freedom believes he'd dominate the WNBA

"Men don't belong in women's spaces. Restrooms - Locker Rooms or Sports," he wrote on X. "Since I'm blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA? Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!"

That tweet received three million views and earned the former NBA center an appearance on Fox News to discuss the topic.

Enes Kanter Freedom floats idea of throwing on a wig, renaming himself "Eneshia," and claiming he's a woman to force the WNBA to sign him to make an anti-trans athlete statement.



"Maybe I should do it and it will show my point, actually. I will average 60 points." pic.twitter.com/IODvvEgoVy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2023

"I mean, I did actually get a lot of support," Freedom said. "I mean, would it be fair? You know, I am seven-foot, 270 pounds, and if I decided to identify myself as a woman and decided to play in the WNBA, put on a wig, and I changed my name to, just say, 'Enesha,' would that be fair to all the women, you know, who chase their dream since they were a little kid? That's what I'm saying. Like where are all the women's rights activists? Where are all the feminists, you know, who has to stand up for this cause first?"

And if Freedom found himself in the WNBA, how would he fair? He was asked that exact question.

"I mean, if I am allowed in, I will average 60 points and 30 rebounds," he added.

On Tuesday, August 15, Freedom also fired off another tweet on the topic, including an image of his face added to the iconic photo from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game.

I’m identifying myself as a woman! Lol



From now on y’all can call me

ENISHA Freedom.

I’m 7 foot and 270 pounds biological male who wants to compete in women sports. 🤦🏻‍♂️



Hey @WNBA, are you hiring? pic.twitter.com/vpBgLHS6jR — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 15, 2023

Basketball fans were ready with jokes about Freedom's skills.

As his comments made their way around social media, there were plenty of tweets supporting and taking issues with his views. X user therealdeal, for example, agreed with Freedom and his assertion.

Exactly. The WNBA are total hypocrites.



Not one person has defended high school girls or professional women athletes who are now forced to play against male athletes.



They’re all cowards and they should be utterly ashamed of themselves. — therealdeal (@therealanswers2) August 15, 2023

Many basketball fans, however, honed in on his statistical assertion.

"I am BEGGING the wnba to bring in Enes Kanter. A'ja Wilson would have this Fox Nation subscriber in the torture chamber," X user Dreadlef Schrempf tweeted. "Please switch onto Chelsea Gray on the perimeter and end up on your hands and knees like you dropped something under the couch."

I am BEGGING the wnba to bring in Enes Kanter. A’ja Wilson would have this Fox Nation subscriber in the torture chamber. Please switch onto Chelsea Gray on the perimeter and end up on your hands and knees like you dropped something under the couch https://t.co/O90kx8TZJY — Dreadlef Schrempf (@TheLesterLee) August 11, 2023

Elsewhere on X, user ASK the Truth shared an NBA graphic from Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game. It was accompanied by the message "Sabrina Ionescu when she sees Enes Kanter trying to guard a pick n roll," suggesting that the big man would be overmatched in the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu when she sees Enes Kanter trying to guard a pick n roll https://t.co/AesQ45aZz6 pic.twitter.com/KhaZfGurRY — ASK the Truth علم (@ASKtheTRUTH_) August 11, 2023

X user simply, Fletcher has a similar take, writing, "You weren't blackballed. You just can't play basic defense. You'd get cooked in the WNBA too, my guy. Hell you'd get cooked in college ball."