Hearts Melt As English Bulldogs Look After Each Other While Owner Is Out

Two English bulldogs have melted hearts by offering each other emotional support while their owner is out of the house.

In a video captured on a security camera while owner Natalee Adams was out, Bentley and Finn were caught giving each other cuddles.

Adams, who lives with her two dogs in Houston, Texas, told Newsweek: "I like to check in on them when we're out and I saw that and it was the cutest thing ever."

Bentley is 10 and Finn is just 3 years old, but the pair bonded quickly despite their age difference and are now barely seen apart.

"I was like 'awwww,' I had to show my husband," said Adams. "It's just so cute how they've bonded especially since they have a seven-year age difference."

The bulldog breed was recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1886 and is the sixth most popular breed in the U.S.

The bulldog's ancestors were originally from Greece and Rome. They were bred for guarding, herding and even bull-baiting.

In medieval England bull-baiting became a popular form of entertainment. The cruel practice involved training the dogs to attack and harass bulls.

Bull baiting was banned in England in the 19th century and the popularity of the breed declined, but some enthusiasts began breeding the dogs for their appearance and temperament.

By the early 20th century, the breed was gaining popularity in the U.S. and today, bulldogs are known to be gentle and affectionate family pets.

In the comments, people shared their reaction to the adorable dogs' friendship.

Viewer Audregenius said "Awe sweet baby boys," while dog owner caityohlson said: "My Boston and Frenchie do this lol. Always gotta be next to each other."

While not all dogs will be the best of friends like Bentley and Finn, there are ways to correctly introduce a puppy to an older dog.

While the bulldogs share adorable cuddles while left home alone, Adams explained that the story is quite different when their owners are home.

"When we're home Finn is usually bothering his big brother like a typical little sibling," she said. "So it's nice to see how they're so close when no one is home as a support system."

