Enkyboys' Randy Gonzalez Told Fans Chemo Was 'Not Working' Before His Death

Randy Gonzalez, one half of the popular duo in the Enkyboys TikTok account, told fans his chemotherapy wasn't working just weeks before he died.

Gonzalez passed away on Wednesday at age 35, a little more than a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

The Enkyboys duo of Randy and his son Brice have 15.6 million followers on the video platform and almost 300 million likes.

The young father died in a hospice surrounded by his family after revealing to fans in April 2022 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

As recently as late December, Gonzalez updated fans on his treatment journey, saying he was "sick all the time" and that his "chemo had stopped working."

With Brice and his wife, Gonzalez filmed a video for their millions of followers on December 22, 2022.

"A lot of people asking how and I'm doing and how my treatment is going. It's going good, except I have to change my chemo because it's not working right now, but I do feel good but I'm just happy that we're back in Texas with the family," he started.

"We wanted to give you all an update to let you know if you Enkyboys are still here. We have not posted a lot because of, you know, because of me, because I'm sick all time, but we love y'all."

Since it was revealed Gonzalez had died, fans flooded the video with comments

"So heart broken. Rest In Paradise. Sending prayers to your wife and kids. This hit hard, stay strong Brice," wrote Vivien Acevedo-Fonse.

Christopher Perez added: "I didn't even know he was sick, rest in peace man. Prayers to the family."

Gonzalez revealed his diagnosis last year in a five-minute video and asked his fans to donate to a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.

"I got an announcement to make, and it's not good," Gonzalez started. "Six months ago, I don't even know how to say this, but six months ago I got diagnosed with stage four cancer, colon cancer.

"I kept it to myself, and I felt like it was selfish, because I didn't want to tell everybody my business because it was personal. But I feel like I can use my situation to give awareness for young men like myself."

"The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live," Gonzalez said. "And you know, I didn't know how to take it. It was devastating."

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman also died of colon cancer in 2020 at just 43.

Colorectal (colon and rectal) cancer is the third-most-common cancer diagnosed in the United States. One in five of those diagnosed with it are aged between 20 and 54, according to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

In his April video, Gonzalez explained how he realized he had cancer.

"How I figured it out, I was having problems with my upper abdomen, and I was always in pain. Luckily my wife told me to go get a colonoscopy because I was just gonna get an EGD [esophagogastroduodenoscopy] to my throat because they thought it was an ulcer or something," Gonzalez said.