U.S.

Equinox Backs Gender Identity Amid Complaints of Man in Women's Locker Room

By
U.S. Transgender Canada

Equinox Group is backing gender identity among its gym members amid a woman's public threat to cancel her membership while saying she encountered a man in the women's locker room.

Transgender rights have been called into question recently, specifically in America, as Republicans demand legislation surrounding LGBTQ+ topics. Gender identity and sexual orientation education has been banned in public schools in Florida, and conservative consumers have launched boycotts against companies partnering with transgender influencers. Recently, a Canadian resident said she encountered what appeared to be a man in the women's locker room at an Equinox gym in Vancouver. Now, the gym-goer is considering canceling her membership despite having a contract with the gym.

On Thursday Reddit user AgilePomegranate2792 posted her concerns in the Equinox gyms' subreddit.

The 25-year-old said she posted that she was "unpleasantly surprised" on Thursday while visiting the gym. She said she was changing in the locker room and "turned around fully nude" and saw a "fully bearded male a few lockers away."

Equinox Sports Club Locker Room Policy Change?
A pedestrian walks past Equinox Sports Club in Manhattan's Upper West Side on September 18, 2020, in New York City. A gym member of an Equinox in Vancouver, Canada, is threatening to cancel her membership, saying she encountered a man in the women's locker room. Noam Galai/Getty

"What ever every ones [sic] personal view on the matter is, I did not feel comfortable in this situation and I burst into tears," the gym-goer wrote. "A member of the cleaning staff who witnessed the incident told me that equinox recently changed its policy now allowing nonbinary/etc into womens changing rooms. I realize "women" and "female" is not synonymous under current legislation, but has anyone had any trouble canceling their membership before the commitment date is up for this reason specifically?"

NBC News journalist Ben Goggin reshared the post on Twitter, labeling the poster's actions as transphobic. Goggin said since the bearded person wasn't changing, the poster couldn't be sure of their anatomy.

"If you go through this post, it quite literally fits the definition of transphobia," Goggin tweeted. "This person is clearly saying she is uncomfortable being in the same space as a trans person."

An Equinox spokesperson told Newsweek that the gym—headquartered in New York City and with more than 300 locations throughout the U.S., London, Toronto and Vancouver—is "open to all members" and is "supportive and respectful of everyone, no matter the situation."

"Not everyone has the same approach to their own transition or gender identity," the spokesperson said. "We welcome all individuals and have a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, hate speech, or harassment."

In the Reddit post, the gym member goes on to say that it was the first time she experienced this while visiting an Equinox gym, adding that she'd been to several in the U.S. and Canada.

"I do think it's a recent development," she wrote. "And I can't seem to find anywhere their policy on this sort of thing, to see if it was even different from when I signed up (January 2023)."

The poster clarified that the person she identified as a man didn't "do anything" to her.

Read more

"I just don't feel comfortable changing in front of anyone not female," she wrote.

Another Reddit user responded to the post, saying she experienced a similar situation at the same Equinox gym.

"I am very open minded but this person looked like a man. I didn't feel comfortable changing or being nude in the sauna/steam," the user said.

Another person posted, "This would never fly at my Equinox in Texas."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC