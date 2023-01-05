Erdogan Pushes Putin for 'Fair Solution' as Kremlin Refuses to Budge

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has encouraged Vladimir Putin to get behind "a fair solution" amid calls for talks to end the war in Ukraine.

The Turkish presidential office said in a statement Thursday that Erdogan "expressed that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution" during a phone conversation with the Russian president.

But the Kremlin indicated that it is not ready to budge on its stated conditions for halting the conflict, even though Russia's military has had many setbacks in recent weeks and does not appear anywhere close to achieving a decisive victory against Ukraine's forces.

The Kremlin's account of Putin's call with Erdogan said: "In view of President Erdogan's offer for Turkey to mediate a political settlement to the conflict, Vladimir Putin again reaffirmed that Russia is open to a serious dialogue—under the condition that the Kyiv authorities meet the clear demands that have been repeatedly laid out, and recognize the new territorial realities."

The demands Russia has made for ending the war include vague conditions for the "denazification and demilitarization" of Ukraine. Since the start of the war, Russia has said without any evidence that it is fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish. The U.S. State Department wrote in July 2022 that this "denazification" goal is one of the Kremlin's "most common disinformation narratives to justify its devastating war."

Russia has also demanded that Ukraine give up some parts of its territory as a condition for ending the war. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and this past September annexed declared four additional regions of Ukraine: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

That move sparked an outcry from the international community. United Nations General Assembly member states overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution in October that called on countries to not recognize the four regions as part of Russia and demanded that Moscow reverse course on its "attempted illegal annexation."

Only four countries—Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria—joined Russia in voting against the resolution.

Russia's claim on the Ukrainian territories not only lacks recognition from the international community but also goes directly against Ukraine's own demands for ending the war.

While Putin demands that the seized territory must be recognized as part of Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky insists that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored. When the Ukrainian president visited Washington last month, he said that a "just peace" would entail "no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country."

Newsweek reached out to the Turkish Presidential Office and the Kremlin for comment.