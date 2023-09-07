U.S.

Eric Adams Says Migrant Influx Will 'Destroy' New York City

By
U.S. New York New York City Eric Adams Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned that the massive influx of migrants to his city will "destroy" it.

During a town hall on Wednesday, Adams said he doesn't see an end in sight to the crisis.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to," the Democrat said. "I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City."

Adams has been sounding the alarm about the crisis and calling on state and federal officials for help as his city has struggled to find housing for the high numbers of asylum seekers that have arrived.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. At a town hall on Wednesday, he warned that the massive influx of migrants to his city would "destroy" it. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The problem has been exacerbated after governors including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott—who Adams called a "madman"—began busing migrants to New York City and other Democrat-led cities.

Abbott began sending busloads of migrants to Democrat-run cities last year. He said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday that Texas has so far transported more than 35,000 migrants to "self-declared sanctuary cities," including over 13,000 to New York City.

Adams said on Wednesday there are already 110,000 migrants in the city, and about 10,000 arriving every month.

It began with migrants from Venezuela, Adams said, but then the city saw an influx of people from Ecuador and Russian speakers coming through Mexico.

"Now we're getting Western Africa, now we're getting people from all over the globe that made their minds up that they're gonna come through the southern part of the border and coming into New York City and everyone is saying it's New York City's problem," he said. "Every community in this city is going to be impacted."

Adams recently announced that housing and caring for migrants could cost the city $12 billion over three years without state or federal intervention.

He said on Wednesday: "We have a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted, all of us... I said it last year when we had 15,000 and I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew, we're about to lose, and we are all in this together, all of us."

New Yorkers overwhelmingly agree with Adams that the influx of migrants to the city is a serious problem, according to a recent poll.

A Siena College survey conducted in August found 82 percent of voters believe the influx is a serious problem, including a majority—54 percent—who say it is a very serious problem.

The poll also found a majority (58 percent) say New Yorkers have already done enough and should now slow the flow of migrants instead of accepting new arrivals.

Newsweek has contacted Adams' office, Abbott's office and the White House for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC